Africa Internet Summit 2026 set for Nairobi as stakeholders focus on digital growth, security

Africa’s Internet sector will come under focus in Nairobi next week as regional and global stakeholders meet for the Africa Internet Summit 2026, a five-day gathering expected to shape discussions on connectivity, governance, and the future growth of the continent’s digital space.

The forum, which runs from June 22 to 26, will bring together policymakers, network operators, engineers, and technology players to deliberate on Internet governance, cybersecurity, infrastructure development, and digital inclusion.

Organisers say the meeting is happening at a time when Africa’s Internet use is growing fast, with projections showing that the number of users could rise beyond one billion by 2029, raising the need for stronger and more reliable digital systems.

The summit is jointly organised by the African Network Information Centre (AFRINIC) and the African Network Operators Group (AfNOG), and is being hosted locally by the Technology Service Providers of Kenya (TESPOK).

The event will run in a hybrid format, allowing both physical attendance and online participation.

The opening ceremony is set for June 22, 2026, at 14:00 East Africa Time, marking the start of a packed programme that includes technical workshops, policy forums, peering and interconnection discussions, industry exhibitions, and stakeholder sessions aimed at improving Africa’s Internet ecosystem.

AfNOG Convenor Prof. Nii Quaynor, speaking ahead of the summit, said the forum remains a key space for collaboration and technical growth across the continent. He said: “The Africa Internet Summit remains one of the continent's most important platforms for technical collaboration and Internet development. As Africa's digital economy continues to grow, the need for resilient Internet infrastructure, skilled technical communities, effective governance frameworks, and regional cooperation has never been greater. AIS'26 provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders from across Africa and the world to come together, share expertise, and shape the future of the Internet on the continent.”

The discussions will also focus on long-standing barriers to Internet expansion in Africa, including weak infrastructure in some regions, uneven connectivity, and gaps in technical skills. Participants are expected to explore ways of improving network strength, widening access to underserved communities, and supporting the growth of the digital economy.

A major highlight of the summit will be the AFRINIC-37 Public Policy Meeting, where participants will engage on policies guiding Internet number resources such as IPv4, IPv6, and Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs). Organisers note that these discussions are becoming more urgent as IPv4 resources continue to shrink while demand for Internet access keeps rising across the continent.

The summit will also feature hands-on technical training sessions for network engineers and Internet professionals. These sessions will cover routing security, Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI), IPv6 deployment, Domain Name System (DNS) operations, and the setup and management of Internet Exchange Points (IXPs).

Cybersecurity and Internet governance will run as key themes throughout the programme, reflecting the rising need for safe and trusted digital systems as more services move online.

In addition, industry exhibitions and networking sessions will bring together Internet service providers, cloud and data centre operators, development organisations, technology firms, and researchers. Organisers say these interactions are expected to build partnerships that extend beyond the summit and support long-term growth and resilience of Africa’s Internet ecosystem.