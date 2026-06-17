Senator Sifuna removed from Senate Energy Committee in parliamentary reshuffle

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed from the Senate Energy Committee in a major parliamentary reshuffle following changes announced on Wednesday, on the floor of the House by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot.

The Nairobi Senator, who has also been serving as ODM Secretary General, has been replaced in the Energy Committee by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ as part of a broader reorganisation of Senate committee memberships.

The Energy Committee is among the Senate’s key oversight bodies, dealing with policy, regulation, and sector development in Kenya’s energy industry, making membership a significant parliamentary role.

The changes were formally communicated in Senate proceedings, with Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot confirming the new committee alignments.

The reshuffle also affects other committees, including the Committee on Information, Communication and Technology, and the Committee on Agriculture and Fisheries, reflecting a wider redistribution of legislative responsibilities across the House.

Under the new arrangements, Senator Agnes Kavindu Muthama joins the ICT Committee, replacing Senator Beatrice Akinyi Ogolla, while Senator Abdul Mohamed Haji has been assigned to the Energy Committee, also replacing Senator Beatrice Akinyi Ogolla.

In the Agriculture and Fisheries Committee, Senator Beatrice Akinyi Ogolla is now reassigned to replace Moses Kajwang’, indicating a wider rotation of members across committees.

The Energy Committee, which now includes Moses Kajwang’, continues to be chaired by Siaya Senator Oginga Oburu, with leadership also involving senior senators overseeing key legislative scrutiny in the energy sector.

While no official explanation was given for the reshuffle on the Senate floor, the changes come amid ongoing political realignments and adjustments within parliamentary committees, which often reflect shifting balances of responsibility among parties and coalitions.

Sifuna’s removal from the Energy Committee follows a pattern of periodic committee rotations in the Senate, where membership is adjusted to reflect political and procedural considerations.

Moses Kajwang’, who replaces him, remains a senior figure in Senate oversight work and continues to serve in other parliamentary capacities.

Beatrice Akinyi Ogolla, who features in several of the committee changes, remains active in Senate proceedings, having previously served across multiple oversight committees.

The reshuffle is expected to influence how Senate committees conduct oversight of key sectors, particularly energy policy and agricultural development, as members adjust to new roles.

Further committee changes may still be announced as the Senate continues to refine its membership structure in line with parliamentary procedures and leadership decisions.