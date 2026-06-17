Tender opens for Raila Odinga mausoleum at Bondo home

Nyanza · Bradley Bosire ·
Tender opens for Raila Odinga mausoleum at Bondo home
official portrait of the Rt. Hon Raila Odinga.
In Summary

Contractors have until noon on June 25, 2026, to submit their bids to the Director General of the National Museums of Kenya. The documents will be opened immediately thereafter in the presence of bidders or their representatives.

A new chapter is set to be added to the Odinga family's political legacy after the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) launched the process of constructing a mausoleum for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the family's historic home in Bondo, Siaya County.

The state agency has invited contractors to submit bids for the development of the Raila Odinga Mausoleum, a project that will be undertaken alongside the refurbishment of the existing Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum.

According to a tender notice issued by NMK, the project has been listed under Tender No. NMK/T/03/RAO/MAUS/2025-2026 and is open to qualified firms interested in carrying out the works.

Prospective bidders can access the tender documents at the National Museums of Kenya headquarters on Museum Hill in Nairobi upon payment of a non-refundable fee of Sh1,000. The documents are also available for free download from the institution's website.

As part of the procurement process, NMK has scheduled a mandatory pre-bid meeting on June 19, 2026, at 11.00am at Kang'o Ka Jaramogi, the Odinga family home in Bondo where the project will be located.

Contractors have until noon on June 25, 2026, to submit their bids to the Director General of the National Museums of Kenya. The documents will be opened immediately thereafter in the presence of bidders or their representatives.

The planned development is expected to further cement the status of the Odinga family home as one of Kenya's most recognised political heritage sites.

Besides the new Raila Odinga Mausoleum, the project includes improvements to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum, which stands as a tribute to Kenya's first Vice President and one of the country's leading figures in the struggle for independence.

Situated within the family compound in Bondo, the facility serves both as a museum and a final resting place for Jaramogi. It preserves key moments in Kenya's political journey while also celebrating the traditions and history of the Luo community.

The mausoleum was officially opened in 1995 by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and has since attracted visitors from across Kenya and beyond. Among those who have toured the facility is former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who visited the site in 2018.

The National Museums of Kenya previously carried out restoration works at the facility in 2019 at a cost of Sh8 million.

Inside the museum is a collection of photographs tracing Jaramogi's life in politics as well as important milestones in Kenya's history after independence. The facility also keeps personal items associated with the former Vice President, including his walking sticks and other belongings.

The museum further displays traditional Luo artefacts such as shields, spears, bows and other cultural items linked to the community's heritage.

Visitors can also view photographs and portraits of influential African leaders, among them Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah and Haile Selassie, alongside Kenyan nationalists and political figures including JM Kariuki, Pio Gama Pinto and Dedan Kimathi.

The collection is complemented by photographs of Kenya's presidents and prime ministers since independence, making the facility one of the country's most important centres for preserving political and cultural history.

Tags

Raila Odinga Siaya County Bondo tenders cultural heritage National Museums of Kenya public procurement museums Heritage sites Jaramogi Oginga Odinga

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