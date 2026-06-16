KMTC trains campus principals on new digital procurement system in Kisumu

A nationwide push to digitise public procurement has reached the training halls of the Kenya Medical Training College, where campus principals have begun a five-day programme in Kisumu aimed at shifting procurement operations to an electronic system designed to improve accountability, transparency, and efficiency across the institution’s network.

The training, which runs from June 15 to June 19, 2026, is part of the broader rollout of the electronic government procurement (e-GP) platform across Ministries, Departments, Agencies, State Corporations, and other public institutions. College officials say the system is expected to tighten oversight, reduce procurement risks, and improve service delivery within the public sector.

In a statement shared on its X account on Tuesday, KMTC confirmed that the ongoing training forms part of the Government’s wider adoption of the digital procurement platform across public institutions. The initiative is being implemented as part of reforms aimed at modernising how public procurement is conducted and managed.

The digital system is intended to automate procurement processes, strengthen monitoring, and promote prudent use of public resources across government entities. It is also expected to reduce paperwork and speed up decision-making in procurement operations.

KMTC noted that the current training builds on earlier capacity-building programmes rolled out in May 2026, which were aimed at preparing staff for the transition to the new system ahead of full implementation across campuses.

Opening the training in Kisumu, Chief Executive Officer Dr Kelly Oluoch stressed the responsibility of campus leaders in ensuring strict adherence to procurement rules and safeguarding institutional resources.

“As heads of campuses, Principals are responsible for overseeing all procurement processes within their institutions. Just as directors oversee operations within their directorates, Principals must ensure that procurement activities comply fully with the law and established regulations.”He said:

He urged participants to fully understand the requirements set by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, noting that compliance with procurement laws remains central in the acquisition of goods and services across public institutions.

Dr Oluoch further said the successful rollout of the e-GP system is expected to improve efficiency in operations, enhance accountability, reduce manual processes, and strengthen service delivery across KMTC campuses.

He also pointed to ongoing institutional reforms, commending KMTC Kisumu Campus for implementing the O3 Plus Project, a UNESCO-led initiative aimed at strengthening safe and inclusive learning environments.

The programme promotes safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments and seeks to protect students from sexual and gender-based violence, while also strengthening access to sexual and reproductive health information and services.

Dr Oluoch encouraged other campuses to adopt similar initiatives to improve student welfare and strengthen safety systems across the KMTC network.

He also briefed principals on the ongoing discussions surrounding the 2022–2026 Collective Bargaining Agreement, noting that negotiations were approaching completion and urging campus leaders to keep staff updated on progress.

He explained that the process was “nearing conclusion,” emphasizing the importance of clear communication between management and staff during the negotiation period.

The training is expected to build capacity among principals to manage procurement processes more effectively, while supporting KMTC’s broader digital transformation agenda and aligning with government reforms on public procurement.

Officials say the shift to the e-GP system marks a key step in modernising procurement systems, cutting inefficiencies, and improving transparency across public institutions, especially in training institutions where procurement remains central to daily operations and service delivery.