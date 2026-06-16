Police in Nairobi have arrested a 59-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife during a domestic dispute that turned violent at a shop in Mwihoko, Kiambu County, before he fled and was later tracked to a hideout in Kayole.

The suspect, identified as Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, was apprehended on Tuesday after detectives from Githurai, working under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI Kenya, followed forensic leads linking him to the killing of 47-year-old Elizabeth Wambui on June 14, 2026.

Investigators said the incident happened at the victim’s shop in the Delta area of Mwihoko Township in Mwihoko, where a disagreement between the couple escalated into a violent confrontation.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly used a spearhead to stab the woman on the right side of the chest, causing severe injuries that led to her death before she could be saved.

Police who responded to the scene found the victim lying in a pool of blood inside the shop with heavy bleeding injuries. She was rushed thended the suspect, a 59-year-old Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, following a manhunt launched after the killing of 47-year-old Elizabeth Wambui on June 14, 2026o Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), where she was pronounced dead on arrival despite efforts by medics.

Her body was later moved to Kenyatta University Funeral Home for preservation ahead of a postmortem examination to establish further details.

At the scene, detectives recovered a bloodstained spearhead, which was taken as evidence and is expected to support the ongoing investigation.

Following the attack, the suspect fled and a manhunt was launched immediately. Detectives later traced him to a hideout in Kayole, where he was arrested without resistance.

Authorities confirmed that Kibue is now in custody as he undergoes processing ahead of arraignment in court. Investigations are still ongoing as officers rely on forensic evidence collected at the scene to build the case.

Police have urged members of the public to report violent incidents through official channels, including anonymous reporting systems, as part of efforts to reduce domestic-related killings.

The DCI also warned that domestic disagreements should not escalate into violence, adding that those who commit such acts will face the law.

The arrest marks a key breakthrough in the case, which had caused concern among residents in Mwihoko following the fatal attack at the victim’s workplace.