Fear grips Githurai after plainclothes officers fire shots into air
Videos seen by Radio Generation on Thursday show groups of plainclothes police officers moving through Githurai 45 and nearby streets while discharging their weapons into the air.
Videos seen by Radio Generation on Thursday show groups of plainclothes police officers moving through Githurai 45 and nearby streets while discharging their weapons into the air.
The protesters were part of crowds mobilising to commemorate June 2024 anti-government demonstrations, with many seeking to make their way into the city centre despite extensive security measures introduced by authorities
Investigators said the incident happened at the victim’s shop in the Delta area of Mwihoko Township in Mwihoko, where a disagreement between the couple escalated into a violent confrontation.
The High Court in Nairobi found matatu driver Amos Muigai Mwangi and conductor Alex Musembi Musyoka guilty in connection with the death of Doreen Kinya, who died on June 13, 2018 after slipping out of a speeding vehicle operating along the Githurai route under Zamzam 45 Limited.
Githurai 45 Sub-County Police commander Maurice Odanga confirmed the incident but could not immediately confirm the number of casualties
They are now calling for a meeting with their elected representatives, including the governor, to discuss the way forward and seek a fair resolution.