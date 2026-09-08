DCI arrests man over alleged incitement against Burundian nationals
The suspect is expected to be charged with hate speech contrary to Section 13(1)(a), as read with Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
The suspect is expected to be charged with hate speech contrary to Section 13(1)(a), as read with Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
Two suspects were arrested during the raid and are being held at Jogoo Road Police Station. They are expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.
The NPS said the operation was part of efforts to disrupt criminal networks involved in the handling and sale of property believed to have been obtained through criminal activities
Among those arrested was a man police believe was a major receiver of mobile phones stolen by street snatchers. Three other suspects were also taken into custody over their alleged involvement in a series of phone-snatching incidents within the area
Investigators said the incident happened at the victim’s shop in the Delta area of Mwihoko Township in Mwihoko, where a disagreement between the couple escalated into a violent confrontation.
According to the agency, the arrest followed investigations into viral online content considered “highly inciteful and a serious threat to public cohesion and national stability”.
At least 400,000 people living in informal settlements across Nairobi are expected to benefit from the initiative, which is being implemented in phases across 81 settlements in 23 counties.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) claims the two are linked to a widely circulated protest timetable shared on social media, which called on demonstrators to unlawfully occupy State House.
The young man had been invited to the meeting to resolve issues surrounding the pregnancy.