Kahawa Barrack, Kayole among areas in Nairobi set to face 29-hour water shutdown

Thousands of residents across several Nairobi neighbourhoods are expected to go without water for 29 hours following a planned shutdown of the Karimenu transmission pipeline to allow maintenance and connection works on the water supply system.

The interruption, announced by Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, is scheduled to begin at 3 am on Thursday, November 5, 2026, and run until 8 am on Friday, November 6.

The planned shutdown will affect several residential estates and surrounding neighbourhoods across Nairobi City County, with households expected to experience temporary disruptions to their normal water supply.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, November 4, the utility said the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) had scheduled the shutdown to allow technicians to carry out critical tie-in works along the Karimenu transmission pipeline.

Among the areas listed for the interruption are Kasarani, Mwiki, Clay City, Ruai and Njiru, together with their surrounding neighbourhoods.

Other affected locations include Roysambu, Zimmerman, Kahawa Barracks and Kenyatta University, where residents are also expected to experience reduced or interrupted water supply during the maintenance period.

The entire Kayole area will equally be affected, including Komarock, Soweto and Matopeni.

Nairobi Water explained that the temporary shutdown was necessary to allow the planned works to be completed along the transmission system, which supplies water to parts of the capital.

"The shutdown of the Karimenu Transmission pipeline by Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) to facilitate critical tie-in works," Nairobi Water stated in its public notice.

The interruption is expected to affect the availability of water for household activities, sanitation and other essential daily needs across the listed neighbourhoods.

Residents have consequently been advised to collect and store enough water before the shutdown begins to avoid difficulties during the 29-hour maintenance period.

The utility has also urged customers to manage their available water carefully throughout the interruption as technicians undertake the scheduled works and efforts are made to restore normal supply.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards supply restoration," the company said.

According to the notice, normal water distribution is expected to resume after the completion of the tie-in works. However, residents may have to wait for some time for supplies to stabilise across the affected neighbourhoods.

Customers who require assistance or further clarification about the planned interruption have been asked to contact Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company through its toll-free customer service number, 0800 724 366.

The notice was issued under the authority of the Managing Director of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited.

Residents in the affected areas have been encouraged to plan their water use in advance and make the necessary preparations before the shutdown takes effect early Thursday morning.