Missing activist Collins Otieno found injured along Thika Road

Missing activist Collins Otieno has been found injured along Thika Road, days after he reportedly disappeared while trying to help locate fellow activist Boniface Mulinge Muteti.

Otieno was found at about 4:30am on Saturday, September 26, according to Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid. A boda boda rider who came across him took him to Neema Uhai Hospital in Kasarani, where he was receiving medical attention.

Khalid said Otieno was in a weak and confused state when he was found and had suffered injuries.

“Comrade Collins Otieno has been found. He was dumped along Thika Road. A good Samaritan boda boda guy found him around 4.30am and rushed him to hospital. Like comrade Muteti, Collins is disoriented, weak, and injured. He is presently at Neema Uhai Hospital around Kasarani receiving treatment,” Khalid stated.

Otieno had been among activists arrested in Nairobi's Central Business District on Monday, September 21, during protests over the continued detention of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

His disappearance was reported as efforts were also underway to find Muteti, who had gone missing on the same day.

Muteti had reportedly left other protesters in the CBD to print a petition but later disappeared, prompting efforts to establish his whereabouts.

He was eventually found alive on Friday morning in the Lukenya area of Machakos, ending several days of uncertainty over his whereabouts. Muteti was reportedly injured and disoriented when he was found and was taken to Sanel Hospital in Mlolongo for treatment.

Otieno had reportedly gone to report Muteti's disappearance and assist in efforts to trace his colleague before he himself went missing.

His discovery on Saturday now means both activists have been found after disappearing in the aftermath of Monday's protests.

Khalid, however, did not provide details on what happened to Otieno during the period he was missing or explain how he ended up along Thika Road.

The protests that preceded the disappearances were linked to continued concerns over the circumstances surrounding Besigye's disappearance from Nairobi in November 2024.

Besigye later surfaced in Uganda, where he was taken to court and initially faced proceedings before a military court.

Activists have continued to seek answers on how Besigye was moved from Kenya to Uganda and whether Kenyan police played any role in his transfer.

Besigye is currently facing treason and misprision of treason charges before the High Court of Uganda.