Westlands, Karen among Nairobi estates set for 14-hour water blackout after pipeline leak

Residents in several parts of Nairobi are set to go without water for about 14 hours following an emergency shutdown announced by the city’s water utility to allow urgent repairs on a leaking main transmission pipeline.

The interruption, which will begin on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 10 pm and run until Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at midday, has been triggered by a leakage on the NCT–Kigoro–Gigiri–Kabete transmission pipeline at Gatundu, a key line supplying high-demand areas across the capital.

In its notice, the water service provider said the shutdown is necessary to allow technical teams to fix the damaged section and restore stable supply across affected zones once repairs are complete.

“This is to inform you of a temporary water supply interruption that will affect several residential and commercial areas in the City. The interruption is due to a leakage on the NCT-Kigoro-Gigiri-Kabete transmission pipeline at Gatundu,” the notice stated.

The utility added that the suspension of supply will run through the night into Tuesday morning, with normal distribution expected to resume after midday on June 16.

Areas expected to be affected include Westlands and its surroundings, Kibera, Lavington, Karen, Kilimani, Uthiru, Upper Hill, Kawangware, Ngong Road, Kangemi, Madaraka and Lang’ata.

Other supply zones under MAVWASCO and Oloolaiser Water Company will also experience disruptions during the repair period.

Residents and businesses have been urged to store enough water in advance to help them cope during the interruption window. The utility also encouraged customers to use its toll-free helpline 0800 724 366 for updates, support and reporting of concerns. The line will be available daily between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The company said the repair works are part of ongoing efforts to improve reliability and ensure more stable water supply across the city.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), which manages water and sewerage services in the capital, operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nairobi City County. It was incorporated in December 2003 under the Companies Act cap 486.

The asset ownership and development of key water infrastructure is handled by Athi Water Works Development Agency, which works alongside the utility to support service delivery in Nairobi and surrounding areas.

NCWSC is mandated to supply clean water and sewerage services within Nairobi City County in a financially sustainable way and under government regulations. The utility says it remains focused on ensuring consistent supply and maintaining water quality standards for consumers across the city.