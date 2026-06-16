South African jazz pioneer Abdullah Ibrahim dies at 91

Abdullah Ibrahim, one of the most influential figures in South African jazz and a musician whose work helped shape the sound of a generation, has died at the age of 91. His family confirmed that he died in Germany after a short illness, closing a career that stretched across eight decades and left a deep mark on global music.

According to a statement from the family, he "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in Germany, after a short illness".

In a tribute, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ibrahim’s work carried both artistic depth and political meaning, noting that his "creations honoured the South Africa that shaped his political commitment and musical brilliance".

Born Adolph Johannes Brand in 1934 in Cape Town, Ibrahim showed an early love for music and began playing the piano at the age of seven by picking out tunes on the keyboard. Over time, he built a reputation as a gifted composer and performer, creating a body of work that included dozens of recordings and performances across the world.

One of his most recognized pieces, the 1974 composition Mannenberg, became strongly associated with resistance to apartheid and the wider struggle against white-minority rule in South Africa. The system of legalised racial segregation shaped much of the country’s political and cultural life during his early years.

Ibrahim first performed under the name Dollar Brand before later changing it after converting to Islam in the late 1960s. In his teenage years, he played in a swing band and later formed his own trio before joining the Jazz Epistles, a group that also featured South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela.

As apartheid laws tightened after 1948, jazz—seen as a form of cultural resistance and racial mixing—faced growing pressure. This political climate led to the breakup of the Jazz Epistles, pushing Ibrahim to leave South Africa and settle in Switzerland.

His talent later caught the attention of American jazz great Duke Ellington, who helped introduce him to audiences in the United States. Over time, Ibrahim developed a distinct sound that blended South African musical traditions with jazz improvisation and rhythm, creating a style widely recognized for its cultural depth and emotional range.

Even while living abroad, he remained closely tied to his homeland, returning often to perform and record music in South Africa.

His final public performance took place at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival less than three months before his death, where he was celebrated for his long-standing contribution to music and culture.

His partner Dr Marina Umari said: "Abdullah passed away peacefully with South Africa and its people in his heart. His love for his country never wavered, no matter where in the world he found himself.

"He has enriched our lives with his musical gifts and his involvement in making the world a better place," Ramaphosa said reflecting on Ibrahim's career.