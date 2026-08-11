Politics
Oburu Oginga steps down as Senate Energy Committee Chair
Oburu's resignation was announced directly to the committee as members met on Tuesday, setting the stage for the election of a new chairperson to lead the Energy Committee.
Oburu's resignation was announced directly to the committee as members met on Tuesday, setting the stage for the election of a new chairperson to lead the Energy Committee.
Under the new arrangements, Senator Agnes Kavindu Muthama joins the ICT Committee, replacing Senator Beatrice Akinyi Ogolla, while Senator Abdul Mohamed Haji has been assigned to the Energy Committee, also replacing Senator Beatrice Akinyi Ogolla