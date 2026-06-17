MPs flag slow progress in Sh1.4 billion Wilson Airport upgrade

Delays in the ongoing upgrade of Wilson Airport have triggered fresh concern from lawmakers, who are now pressing the Kenya Airports Authority to quicken construction works and restore smooth operations at one of Nairobi’s busiest aviation hubs.

The National Assembly Transport and Infrastructure Committee, led by Ndia MP George Kariuki, raised the matter during an inspection tour of the airport, where it met key aviation officials and stakeholders to review progress on the rehabilitation project and wider operational issues affecting the facility.

The lawmakers pointed to slow movement in the works, warning that the situation was already affecting aircraft operators and disrupting normal airport activity. They said the project, which is meant to improve safety and efficiency, should not drag on at the expense of users who depend on the airport daily.

Officials from the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace, led by PS Teresia Mbaika, together with the Kenya Airports Authority management, told the committee that rehabilitation works on runways 14/32 and 07 were at 38 percent completion against a target of 40 percent.

The PS explained that the shortfall was due to delayed start dates and adjustments in the original design after engineers found wet ground beneath sections of the runway.

They further noted that the Sh1.4 billion project also covers expansion and improvement of taxiways to support safer aircraft movement and reduce damage on airport surfaces. Even with this explanation, committee members maintained that the pace of work remained a concern that needed urgent attention.

“We want Wilson Airport to be a role model, to offer JKIA auxiliary services if there is an issue; some aircraft from JKIA can land here. Let us work to make Wilson better. This is a business, and we should not give room to losses”, said MP Kariuki, Committee Chairperson.

The committee also received a detailed report on incidents recorded at the airport over the last two years, including their causes, investigations carried out, and steps taken to prevent similar occurrences in future operations.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang raised a proposal calling for a review of aviation accident investigations, suggesting that the ministry and KAA consider a policy that allows private sector participation instead of keeping the function fully within state structures.

At the same time, concerns were raised over alleged encroachment on land around Wilson Airport. Limuru MP John Kiragu asked the authority to present a full master plan showing how the airport land is planned and protected from unauthorized use.

In response, Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Moses Wekesa assured the committee that the project was on track and under close supervision. “Hon. Chair, I ask for a little patience. We are up to the task and closely monitoring the contractor doing the runways. The contract runs for 18 months, and we are currently in the 9th month. Give us a chance to deliver within the set timeline,” he said.

PS Mbaika thanked the committee for its continued oversight, saying the ministry remains committed to ensuring the works are completed within schedule and all raised concerns are addressed.