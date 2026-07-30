Nairobi
Wilson Airport reopens main runway after six-month upgrade
Runway 07 is the main landing runway for commercial aircraft operating at Wilson Airport, with flights approaching through the BOMAS-Uhuru Gardens flight path.
Runway 07 is the main landing runway for commercial aircraft operating at Wilson Airport, with flights approaching through the BOMAS-Uhuru Gardens flight path.
Officials from the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace, led by PS Teresia Mbaika, together with the Kenya Airports Authority management, told the committee that rehabilitation works on runways 14/32 and 07 were at 38 percent completion against a target of 40 percent.