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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Runway rehabilitation

MPs flag slow progress in Sh1.4 billion Wilson Airport upgrade
Nairobi

MPs flag slow progress in Sh1.4 billion Wilson Airport upgrade

Officials from the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace, led by PS Teresia Mbaika, together with the Kenya Airports Authority management, told the committee that rehabilitation works on runways 14/32 and 07 were at 38 percent completion against a target of 40 percent.

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