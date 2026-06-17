Calder, Piett win second round of Rob's Magic Rally

Robbie Calder and navigator Maarten Piett have won the second round of the Rob’s Magic Rally Raid, while Ian Duncan and Jaspal Matharu claimed top honours in the Modified Class of the event held at Ol’ Maisor Farm in Rumuruti, Laikipia County, last weekend.

Ross Field and navigator Quentin Savage finished second overall and second in class after fighting back from early setbacks during the second round of the Rob’s Magic Rally Raid.

The duo in car #19 clocked 4:07:23 to finish behind winners Robbie Calder/Maarten Piett and Modified Class winners Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu.

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Day One proved costly for the #19 crew. A puncture and an electrical failure on the gearbox oil pump forced them to stop and make repairs, costing them valuable minutes against the leaders.

“We managed to sort it out after a while, so unfortunately, we lost a lot of time,” Field explained.

The crew regrouped overnight and came out fighting on Day Two. Savage’s pace and navigation helped them secure the day win, but the deficit from Day One proved too big to close.

Despite missing the top step, the result keeps Field in the championship lead. With the field tightly bunched behind him, he knows the title fight is far from over.

“We are still leading the championship, but there’s still a long way to go and everyone is close behind. Looking forward to the next one!”

The event attracted strong entries across the Prototype, Modified, Quad, Clubman, Buggy and Bike classes, and is fast establishing itself as a highlight of Kenya’s motorsport calendar.