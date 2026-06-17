MPs flag missing documents in Sh14.5 billion audit probe on President’s office accounts

The Executive Office of the President is now under fresh parliamentary pressure after MPs raised concern that key documents were missing to back up explanations on Sh 14.53 billion in pending bills flagged in the latest audit report.

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee, sitting at Bunge Towers on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, questioned officials from the Executive Office of the President over gaps in records and the scale of unpaid obligations captured in the Auditor-General’s Report for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The session was chaired by MP Tindi Mwale (Butere), with Principal Administrative Secretary Arthur Osiya appearing before the committee.

MPs focused on the Sh14.53 billion in pending bills, which the Auditor-General said were not cleared within the financial year and were instead pushed into the next budget cycle. The report warned that such delays place strain on future allocations and may disrupt planned government programmes.

“Failure to settle bills in the year to which they relate adversely affects the implementation of the subsequent year’s budgeted programmes, as the outstanding bills form a first charge on that year’s budget provision,” the report states in part.

Osiya told the committee that the total pending bills stood at Sh14,528,324,070. He explained that Sh14,142,182,553 of the amount came from historical obligations linked to the former Nairobi Metropolitan Services, while Sh386,141,517 related to the Executive Office of the President for the 2023/2024 financial year.

“On the historical pending bills relating to NMS, the Office has since submitted them to the Pending Bills Verification Committee under the National Treasury for review,” Osiya told the Committee.

However, MPs said the responses raised more questions than answers, pointing out that supporting documents were either incomplete or not submitted in full during the session.

Hon. Mwale directed Osiya to provide additional records and detailed documentation to the committee, saying the materials were necessary for proper scrutiny of the audit queries before any conclusions could be made.