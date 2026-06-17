Global ocean protection efforts too slow, Kerry tells Commonwealth Nations

The race to save the world's oceans is falling behind schedule, former United States Secretary of State John Kerry has warned, urging governments to move faster on conservation efforts as marine ecosystems face mounting pressure from climate change, pollution and overexploitation.

Addressing Commonwealth ministers gathered in Mombasa, Kerry said countries can no longer afford delays in implementing commitments aimed at protecting ocean resources, warning that the pace of action remains far below what is needed to secure the future of marine life.

The remarks were made during the Commonwealth Ocean Ministers Roundtable held alongside the 11th Our Ocean Conference, which is taking place in Mombasa and Kilifi counties from June 16 to 18.

Kerry, founder of the Our Ocean Conference initiative, described the gathering as a milestone for the continent, noting that it is the first time a major international conference dedicated to oceans has been hosted in Africa.

"It is really a privilege for me to be able to share with you a few thoughts as you convene this meeting on African soil. It is the first time in history where there's been a global conference regarding oceans in Africa," Kerry said.

Hosted by Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho, the roundtable brought together leaders to discuss progress on international ocean commitments and explore ways of strengthening protection of marine resources.

Looking back on the launch of the first Our Ocean Conference in Washington in 2014, Kerry said the initiative started as an experiment but has since evolved into a major global platform bringing together governments, businesses and civil society groups around a common goal.

"None of us had any idea how it was going to turn out. It was an experiment, if you will, but countries from all over the world came together and we decided to continue it," he said.

The annual conference seeks to encourage governments and other stakeholders to make measurable commitments aimed at conserving marine ecosystems, reducing pollution and supporting sustainable use of ocean resources.

Kerry said healthy oceans remain essential to life on earth and play a major role in regulating the climate, but warned that efforts to preserve them are not keeping pace with the threats they face.

He renewed calls for countries to support the global target of conserving 30 per cent of the world's oceans by 2030 through marine protected areas and other effective conservation measures.

"The progress on 30x30 is real, but it's not enough. We're not doing it fast enough," he said.

While more than 10 per cent of global oceans are now under some form of protection, Kerry noted that only three per cent enjoy full or high levels of protection.

He also urged countries that have not yet ratified the High Seas Treaty to do so without delay and begin implementing its provisions. The agreement, which entered into force earlier this year, establishes the first legal framework for creating protected areas in international waters.

"My ask now is very simple, ratify it if you haven't and move immediately to implementation," he said.

Kerry commended African nations for advancing joint conservation initiatives across borders and highlighted commitments by countries in the Gulf of Guinea to sustainably manage all their waters by 2030.

"We owe it to future generations to fulfil the promises that have been made. This is the moment to make a difference," he said.

The ministers' roundtable reviewed progress on key frameworks, including the Apia Commonwealth Ocean Declaration and the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement.

Joho said the conference presents an opportunity for countries to assess how far they have come since the launch of the Our Ocean Conference and identify ways of translating pledges into visible benefits for communities that rely on marine resources.

He noted that previous conferences had generated more than 2,900 commitments valued at over $160 billion, or approximately Sh20.6 trillion.

"What we want to achieve here is to close the gap and move into tangible action where conversations are turned into concrete and implementable plans so that communities and Beach Management Units (BMUs) can feel the impact," said Joho.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the discussions are taking place at a time when ocean ecosystems are increasingly threatened by climate change, marine pollution, biodiversity decline and illegal fishing activities.

He said hosting the conference gives Kenya an opportunity to showcase its progress in the blue economy while learning from experiences shared by other countries.

Joho added that delegates are also examining practical solutions aimed at improving the livelihoods of coastal communities whose income depends on fishing and other marine activities.

Among the issues under discussion is the establishment of an international blacklisting mechanism for vessels involved in illegal fishing. Under the proposal, vessels found violating regulations in one country would face restrictions across multiple jurisdictions.

Joho further called for stronger cooperation among nations through sharing fisheries information, surveillance tools and enforcement systems to improve oversight of activities taking place in territorial waters.

"We need data sharing, information sharing and surveillance technology so that we know who is operating in our waters and whether they are licensed and regulated," Joho said.