New terminal, airfield works planned in Sh154.2bn JKIA upgrade

The government has unveiled a Sh154.2 billion plan to transform Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, saying the project will more than double passenger capacity and prepare the country's main aviation hub for future growth as officials defend the ongoing procurement process against mounting scrutiny.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the planned works will involve a broad upgrade of airport infrastructure, including improvements to existing facilities, rehabilitation of the airfield and construction of a new passenger terminal.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Thursday, Chirchir said JKIA's infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with rising demand from passengers, airlines and cargo operators over the years.

“JKIA has served the nation well for many years, but much of its core infrastructure was developed decades ago and has only undergone incremental improvements despite sustained growth in passenger numbers, aircraft movements and cargo volumes,” Chirchir said.

The modernisation programme is expected to increase the airport's annual passenger handling capacity from 7.5 million to 22 million.

Under the plan, existing terminals will be upgraded and expanded to accommodate up to 12 million passengers every year, while a new terminal with capacity for 10 million passengers annually will also be built.

The CS said the project is anchored on a government-commissioned master plan and feasibility study conducted by an international aviation infrastructure consultancy.

According to Chirchir, the study mapped out the long-term investments needed to support growth in Kenya's aviation sector while strengthening tourism, trade and cargo transportation.

The programme has been divided into three key phases.

The first phase will focus on rehabilitation and resurfacing of the airport's airfield and is expected to take about 15 months.

The second phase involves upgrading and expanding the current terminal facilities over an 18-month period, increasing their combined capacity to 12 million passengers each year.

The final phase, which forms the largest part of the project, will see the construction of a new passenger terminal and related support infrastructure. The works are expected to be completed within approximately 36 months.

Chirchir said the government has followed an open international competitive bidding process in procuring the project and maintained that all legal requirements have been observed.

He noted that the Request for Proposals was issued on March 3, 2026, and closed on May 14, 2026.

The CS said every stage of the procurement exercise has undergone the required evaluations, approvals and due diligence procedures.

He also sought to clear the air over reports linking a company named in recent media coverage to the airport project.

“We wish to clarify that the company referred to in those reports did not participate in this procurement process as a bidder and has no role, involvement or association whatsoever with this project,” he said.

On funding, Chirchir said the government has brought on board the Trade and Development Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation to lead arrangements for the financing structure.

He said the project will mainly be funded through revenues generated by the airport, alongside financing from development finance institutions and commercial lenders.

The government argues that the cost of the project is in line with similar airport developments within the region and will deliver long-term benefits to the country.

Officials say the expansion will improve passenger services, boost operational performance, enhance safety and security standards and create room for future growth in cargo handling and commercial operations.

Chirchir said the government remains committed to implementing the project through a transparent and competitive process while ensuring value for money and strengthening Kenya's position as a leading aviation hub in East Africa.