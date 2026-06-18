Chirchir rejects claims linking Chivayo to JKIA expansion deal

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has moved to quell growing speculation surrounding the planned expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), firmly dismissing claims that controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo is involved in the multi-billion-shilling project.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Thursday, June 18, Chirchir said reports linking Chivayo and his IMC Construction company to the airport upgrade are inaccurate, stressing that neither the businessman nor the company took part in the procurement process.

According to the CS, the company did not submit a bid and was not part of any consortium that sought the contract for the airport expansion.

“I wish to clarify the misinformation that is out there. We wish to clarify that the company referred to in those reports did not participate in this procurement process as a bidder and has no role whatsoever in this project,” Chirchir said.

The clarification comes as public attention remains fixed on the procurement process for the JKIA expansion, one of the government’s biggest planned infrastructure projects aimed at increasing the airport’s capacity to handle growing passenger and cargo volumes.

Chirchir said the bidding process was structured in a way that required all participating firms to disclose every partner involved in joint ventures through legally binding declarations, ensuring transparency throughout the exercise.

He noted that preparations for the project began with the development of an airport expansion masterplan and a feasibility study, a process that ran from February 2025 to February 2026 before tender documents were prepared.

The planned works will cover three major areas: upgrading the existing airfield, refurbishing the current terminal facilities, and building a new passenger terminal to support future growth at the country’s busiest airport.

Chirchir defended the procurement exercise, maintaining that all procedures have been conducted within the law and in accordance with public procurement regulations.

“The government wishes to assure the public that every step of the bidding process has been undertaken fairly and transparently and in strict compliance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act,” he stated.

The CS also sought to correct reports on the cost of the project, rejecting claims that the airport expansion could cost about Sh375 billion.

“The government does not anticipate the contract award to exceed Sh154.2 billion. The figure of Sh375 billion, which you see in a section of the media, is three times the real cost,” Chirchir said.

He further disclosed that the government is putting together a financing plan for the project and has already brought on board Trade Development Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation as lead arrangers.

Once the contract is awarded and construction starts, Chirchir said the expansion is expected to take three years to complete.