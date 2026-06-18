Duale defends new SHIF benefits as cancer, maternal support set to rise

Expectant mothers and cancer patients could receive significantly higher support under proposed changes to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), with the government seeking to widen access to critical healthcare services while easing the financial burden on families.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday defended the proposed Tariffs for Healthcare Services (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, telling senators the changes are designed to strengthen social health insurance and shield households from rising medical costs.

Appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Delegated Legislation chaired by Tharaka Nithi Senator Mwenda Gataya, Duale said the proposed regulations under Legal Notice No. 78 of 2026 seek to revise healthcare tariffs and expand benefits available to SHIF members.

Among the key proposals is the introduction of an expanded maternity, neonatal and child health package under the Primary Healthcare Fund.

The package would cover antenatal care, delivery services, Caesarean sections, newborn care, immunisation, nutritional support and postnatal care for all registered beneficiaries, including those unable to consistently remit SHIF contributions.

If approved, health facilities would receive Sh10,000 for every normal delivery and up to Sh30,000 for Caesarean section procedures.

Duale said the move is intended to ensure mothers and newborns access essential services without being exposed to financial strain.

The proposed regulations also seek to increase support for cancer treatment through the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

Annual funding for chronic cancer care would rise from Sh150,000 to Sh400,000 per patient. Combined with existing SHIF benefits, eligible patients would be able to access up to Sh800,000 annually for treatment.

The package includes chemotherapy, radiotherapy, specialist consultations, laboratory tests, imaging services, PET scans, brachytherapy and other oncology-related interventions.

According to Duale, more than 43,000 patients have benefited from the oncology programme, with over 3,000 completing treatment.

He told senators the proposed reforms would advance Universal Health Coverage by reducing out-of-pocket expenses and protecting families from catastrophic healthcare costs.

The CS said the amendments were developed following consultations with healthcare workers, county governments, civil society groups, patient organisations and members of the public.

He added that health technology assessments, actuarial studies and recommendations from the Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel informed the review process.

Duale also highlighted progress in broader healthcare reforms, saying the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority has attained a 92 per cent facility fill rate, improving the availability of medicines in public facilities.

He further noted that 11 IVF centres have been approved nationwide and that the Social Health Authority has settled 84 per cent of submitted claims, strengthening healthcare financing and service delivery.