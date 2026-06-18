61 teachers seek transfers from Nyandarua as Ol Kalou by-election heats up

A growing wave of anxiety is sweeping through schools in Nyandarua County after dozens of teachers petitioned for transfers, saying they no longer feel safe working in the area as political competition for the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat heats up ahead of the July 16, 2026 by-election.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers says it has received 61 formal requests from teachers seeking to leave the county, linking the move to rising political tension and alleged ethnic-driven rhetoric during campaign rallies.

The union notes that the fears are being felt both by teachers posted within Nyandarua and those deployed from other counties, many of whom now say they feel targeted by the charged political atmosphere.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of David Kiaraho, who had served as the area’s Member of Parliament for three terms. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has since cleared nine aspirants to contest the by-election scheduled for July 16, 2026.

KUPPET says the situation has escalated to a point where educators are openly expressing fear, with some reaching out directly to the union seeking urgent relocation. Officials argue that the tone of political campaigns is now spilling into everyday life, affecting the safety and stability of public servants.

“The warnings are issued openly by politicians who care little about inter-ethnic harmony so long as their allies win political power. Teachers and other civil servants have found themselves in the crosshairs of a vicious campaign by candidates determined to win at all costs,” KUPPET Deputy Secretary General Moses Nthurima said.

The union further confirmed that the number of transfer requests is unusual, stressing that such a spike is rarely witnessed during electoral periods in the county.

“So far, the national office has received 61 letters from teachers seeking transfers due to safety concerns, and this is not common,” he said.

KUPPET Chairman Omboko Milemba said the pressure has intensified, with teachers increasingly calling the union headquarters to ask for immediate assistance to be moved out of the county.

“This has made teachers endlessly call the national office, asking to be evacuated because they fear for their lives, and this is very unfortunate,” Nturima said.

The union has warned that if the political temperature continues to rise, it could disrupt learning in schools, especially as institutions resume full academic activities following recent unrest in parts of the country.

It has urged political leaders to exercise restraint, saying campaigns should not put the lives of teachers and learners at risk or fuel divisions within communities.

“We are telling the TSC that if politicians in Nyandarua continue on that path, then remove all teachers who are not locals because we do not want them to be killed because of politics,” Milemba warned.

KUPPET also drew parallels with insecurity concerns in Isiolo, where a deputy principal was killed by bandits while heading home from work, saying the incident reflects the broader risks facing educators in volatile regions.

Milemba also called on the Teachers Service Commission to reinstate five teachers who were interdicted after failing to report to their stations in Isiolo following the attack, arguing that the situation made it unsafe for them to resume duty.

He urged security agencies, including the police, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, to move in quickly and address rising hate speech and inflammatory political messaging before the situation worsens.

“Political leaders are continuing to set the wrong example by inciting Kenyans against their fellow citizens as a means of winning political power,” he said.

KUPPET maintains that urgent intervention is needed to prevent the situation from affecting education delivery and to restore confidence among teachers serving in Nyandarua.