CJ Koome urges African judiciaries to embrace people-centred justice systems

Leaders of African judiciaries have been challenged to redefine how justice outcomes are measured by embracing traditional African justice mechanisms and the philosophy of Ubuntu to enhance access to justice and strengthen social cohesion across the continent.

Speaking during the opening of the Fourth National Conference on Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) at the University of Embu on Thursday, Chief Justice Martha Koome said African justice systems must move beyond conventional performance indicators and focus on the lived experiences of justice seekers.

“Traditionally, justice systems have relied on indicators such as case filings, case clearance rates, backlog reduction, and the speed of case resolution. These measures remain important. They help our judiciaries monitor efficiency and accountability. However, they do not always capture the full experience of justice from the perspective of the people we serve,” said Koome.

The conference, themed “Data-Driven Pathways for People-Centred Justice in Kenya,” brought together more than 12 Chief Justices and senior judicial leaders from across Africa, alongside elders, academics, civil society representatives and other justice sector stakeholders.

Koome emphasized that the future of justice in Africa lies in systems that are accessible, responsive and centred on the needs of communities.

She called for the integration of formal courts, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Alternative Justice Systems, restorative justice and community dialogue into a unified justice framework.

“In doing so, we affirm that the rule of law in Africa must be accessible, inclusive, culturally grounded, gender-responsive, protective of the vulnerable, and capable of delivering not only decisions, but also healing, social cohesion, and lasting peace,” she said.

During the event, the Chief Justice also launched the Embu Alternative Justice Systems Centre and AJS Registries for Embu, Siakago and Runyenjes Law Courts.

Koome noted that justice should not be measured solely by the conclusion of legal proceedings but also by whether communities are healed and relationships restored.

“What if success is measured not only by the number of disputes resolved, but also by the number of relationships restored? What if justice is measured not just through efficiency, but also through reconciliation, trust, social cohesion, and human dignity?” she posed.

She observed that the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the African Union Transitional Justice Policy recognize the need for justice systems that go beyond formal adjudication to promote healing, reconciliation and restoration of dignity.

According to the Chief Justice, Alternative Justice Systems are deeply rooted in African traditions and should be viewed as a core component of jurisprudence rather than a secondary option.

“For generations, elders and community leaders across Africa have helped families and communities resolve disputes, restore relationships, and preserve social harmony,” she said.

Koome urged judicial leaders to adopt a holistic view of justice that addresses both legal and human concerns.

“A court judgment may settle a legal question, but justice must also answer the human question: Has harm been acknowledged? Has dignity been restored? Has the community been healed? Has peace been rebuilt?” she said.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu echoed the call, urging justice stakeholders to focus on meaningful social impact. She said achieving this goal would require stronger collaboration among the Judiciary, county governments, academia, civil society organisations, development partners and local communities.

“It will require better data, rigorous evaluation and a willingness to learn from both our successes and our shortcomings. Most importantly, it will require us to keep justice seekers at the centre of every reform,” Mwilu said.

Meanwhile, Zambia Chief Justice and Chairperson of the African Chief Justices ADR Forum, Dr. Mumba Malila, called on judges to actively champion Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms.

“AJS can widen access to justice while preserving social cohesion. As our society evolves so must our justice system. We must embrace a multi-door courthouse approach by drawing a clear connection between ADR and the economies of our countries by explaining how ADR frees millions held in litigation,” Malila said.

The conference is expected to generate discussions on strengthening people-centred justice systems and expanding the role of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms across Africa.