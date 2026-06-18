Residents petition City Hall over tree-cutting concerns in Parklands, Highridge and Westlands

The fate of some of Nairobi's oldest trees has sparked a fresh dispute after residents of Parklands, Highridge and Westlands accused county authorities of allowing widespread felling of mature and indigenous trees, which they say is steadily eroding the area's green landscape.

In a petition submitted to the Nairobi City County Government, residents claim the increasing removal of trees is taking place with little regard for environmental conservation, despite the important role the trees play in preserving biodiversity, enhancing urban beauty and providing green spaces within the city.

The petition was signed by Parklands Residents Association Secretary General Teddy Obiero, who faulted the county's Forestry Department for allegedly approving tree-cutting requests without conducting adequate inspections or exploring options that would allow the trees to remain standing.

"Indigenous trees, some over 50 years old, are being cut down without regard for their ecological, historical, and aesthetic value. The Nairobi City County Government Forestry Department is issuing tree-cutting permits without proper site verification or consideration of alternatives," reads the petition.

According to the residents, some advertising companies are seeking permission to remove trees that obstruct billboards rather than adjusting the location or design of the structures. They argue that loopholes in the approval process are making it easier for such requests to be granted.

The association also pointed a finger at property developers, alleging that trees which could be integrated into building plans are instead being cleared to pave way for construction projects.

Residents further claim that some of the felled trees eventually end up in the hands of firewood traders, raising concerns about a possible commercial chain benefiting from the destruction of trees in the affected neighbourhoods.

They argue that the continued loss of tree cover reflects a growing disregard for environmental protection and sustainable urban planning, warning that the trend could permanently alter the character of the estates if left unchecked.

To address the issue, the residents are calling on the county government and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to strengthen safeguards around tree protection and review the process used to issue cutting permits.

Among the key demands contained in the petition is a temporary halt on all tree-cutting approvals in Parklands, Highridge and Westlands until a comprehensive audit is completed and tougher verification measures are introduced.

"Institute an immediate moratorium on tree-cutting permits in Parklands, Highridge and Westlands pending audit and stricter verification," reads the petition.

The association is also seeking investigations into permits already issued by the county forestry department and wants action taken against any officials found to have approved tree removal contrary to established procedures.

In addition, residents are proposing that developers and billboard operators be required to redesign projects or relocate structures whenever possible to avoid cutting down existing trees.

They have also urged authorities to investigate claims of illegal trade in wood obtained from felled trees and take action against any individuals or groups involved.

As a long-term measure, the petition calls for a restoration programme to replenish tree cover in the affected areas through the planting of indigenous species, including Jacaranda, to help recover the environmental value that has been lost.