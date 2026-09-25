Two arrested in Nairobi over alleged theft of KenGen laptop and iPad
The two suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further leads, including efforts to recover the remaining stolen property
The two suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further leads, including efforts to recover the remaining stolen property
The authority said the temporary closure is necessary to facilitate maintenance works on the affected stretch, with motorists expected to use the remaining open lanes throughout the construction period.
The petition was signed by Parklands Residents Association Secretary General Teddy Obiero, who faulted the county's Forestry Department for allegedly approving tree-cutting requests without conducting adequate inspections or exploring options that would allow the trees to remain standing.
One of the suspects, identified in court as Stephen Bari, was later found in possession of an iPhone 16, which prosecutors believe was among the stolen items.