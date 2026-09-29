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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Environment

Sh776 billion mobilised to protect migratory birds and their habitats
Business

Sh776 billion mobilised to protect migratory birds and their habitats

The declaration was signed on Friday in Nairobi during the Global Flyways Summit, which also saw the launch of BirdLife International’s State of the World’s Birds report, the first edition of the publication dedicated to migratory birds and the flyways connecting their breeding, stopover and non-breeding grounds.

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UNEP warns of toxic environmental legacy as Sudan war rages on
Africa

UNEP warns of toxic environmental legacy as Sudan war rages on

Among the worst-affected areas is the Sunut Forest, a six-square-kilometre wildlife reserve in central Khartoum. Once a vital refuge for migratory birds and a natural barrier against flooding from the nearby White Nile, much of the forest has been cleared as residents cut down acacia trees for firewood

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Government unveils fresh measures to restore ecosystems and curb pollution
Environment

Government unveils fresh measures to restore ecosystems and curb pollution

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility

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Kindiki says community empowerment is key to forest conservation
News

Kindiki says community empowerment is key to forest conservation

DP Kindiki said the programme had demonstrated that involving neighbouring communities was the most effective way to safeguard forests for future generations. The Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme was started 10 years ago after it became clear that protecting the forest would only succeed if the economic and social needs of surrounding communities were addressed alongside conservation efforts.

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Motorists face fresh annual emissions test plan under new Bill
News

Motorists face fresh annual emissions test plan under new Bill

The proposal is contained in the Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make annual emissions testing compulsory for all vehicles and industries that produce high levels of pollution. Sponsored by Mandera Senator Ali Roba, the Bill has been published for introduction in the Senate for First Reading.

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