John Kioli Kalua, Nairobi Rivers Commissioner, dies after asthma attack
His brother, Isaac Kalua Green, said the family was informed that attempts to save Kioli had failed. Medical personnel who reached the scene later pronounced him dead.
His brother, Isaac Kalua Green, said the family was informed that attempts to save Kioli had failed. Medical personnel who reached the scene later pronounced him dead.
The facility, proposed by US-based Satarem America Inc., would start with the ability to treat between 60 and 80 tonnes daily before increasing its capacity to 100 tonnes. The
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
A major part of Rwanda’s approach is the monthly community service programme known as Umuganda.
The declaration was signed on Friday in Nairobi during the Global Flyways Summit, which also saw the launch of BirdLife International’s State of the World’s Birds report, the first edition of the publication dedicated to migratory birds and the flyways connecting their breeding, stopover and non-breeding grounds.
Mt Kenya, wildfire, forest fires, Kenya Forest Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, Lewa Conservancy, Kenya Defence Forces, Tropic Air, Meru County, environment, bushfires
Speaking on his digital baraza podcast, Nairobi, Let’s Talk, the Governor said the scale of the recruitment was unlike anything seen in the county for years.
UGM said mature trees, including indigenous species that serve as important carbon sinks, were being cut down while the government promoted tree-planting activities
Nominated Senator Betty Montet called on the Land, Environment and Natural Resources Committee to provide answers on emissions from cement and steel manufacturing companies operating in different parts of the country.
The partnership will bring together the two organisations to develop circular economy projects that turn waste into valuable resources while addressing emerging environmental challenges
Among the worst-affected areas is the Sunut Forest, a six-square-kilometre wildlife reserve in central Khartoum. Once a vital refuge for migratory birds and a natural barrier against flooding from the nearby White Nile, much of the forest has been cleared as residents cut down acacia trees for firewood
In a statement issued on Sunday, August 2, the hospital said the African acacia trees were more than 30 years old and had become weak and decayed, posing a danger to patients, staff, visitors, property and the birds themselves.
The performance audit by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu says the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), which regulates pesticides, has not effectively carried out its duty of ensuring laws on the supply, use and disposal of pest control products are followed.
The county expects to finance the budget through Sh23.47 billion from the equitable share and grants, Sh20.86 billion generated from its own revenue, Sh3.2 billion from the Health Facilities Improvement Fund and liquor licensing, and Sh1.7 billion from projected cash balances.
The Governor emphasized that many of Nairobi’s trees have taken decades to mature and are an irreplaceable part of the city’s environmental heritage.
The appointment was published in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated July 22, 2026.
According to the Governor, the increased capacity at Ruai and Kariobangi will allow the county to treat more wastewater, reducing illegal sewage discharges that have for years polluted Nairobi's rivers and surrounding environment.
Senators questioned Kenya’s preparedness to tackle industrial pollution, hazardous waste and toxic emissions, while the Environment ministry described the enforcement powers of NEMA, recent inspections and audits, and measures under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).
Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility
According to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, auditors established that 506 facilities were operating without valid licences inside protected forests. They include 303 schools, 102 churches, 34 dispensaries and health centres, 24 government agencies and 39 telecommunication masts.
Kindiki said the administration's performance over the last four years has laid a strong foundation for seeking another term, pointing to major road projects and programmes aimed at improving livelihoods.
DP Kindiki said the programme had demonstrated that involving neighbouring communities was the most effective way to safeguard forests for future generations. The Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme was started 10 years ago after it became clear that protecting the forest would only succeed if the economic and social needs of surrounding communities were addressed alongside conservation efforts.
The reports provide an extensive record of natural assets found in the three counties and are expected to serve as a key reference in land-use planning, conservation, climate adaptation and future development decisions.
Speaking during the unveiling on Wednesday, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o said the transformation of the former dumpsite reflects the county's efforts to improve public spaces while preserving the memory of Baby Pendo.
The proposal is contained in the Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make annual emissions testing compulsory for all vehicles and industries that produce high levels of pollution. Sponsored by Mandera Senator Ali Roba, the Bill has been published for introduction in the Senate for First Reading.
The petition was signed by Parklands Residents Association Secretary General Teddy Obiero, who faulted the county's Forestry Department for allegedly approving tree-cutting requests without conducting adequate inspections or exploring options that would allow the trees to remain standing.
The package will fund a nationwide assessment of climate-related losses over the past decade as Environment CS, Deborah Mlongo Barasa, says the initiative will strengthen resilience planning and inform future climate policy decisions