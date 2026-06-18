AU welcomes US-Iran peace deal, calls it major step toward Middle East stability

The African Union has welcomed the newly signed peace agreement between the United States and Iran, describing it as a major breakthrough that could help end hostilities and bring greater stability to the Middle East.

In a statement issued on Thursday, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the agreement marks an important step toward easing tensions and demonstrates the value of dialogue in resolving disputes that have persisted for years.

“This agreement demonstrates the power of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts and building trust between nations,” he said, adding that it “offers renewed hope for peace, stability, and cooperation in a region whose security and prosperity have global significance.”

Youssouf commended the leaders involved in securing the deal and acknowledged the role played by US President Donald Trump in advancing efforts that led to the agreement.

He also recognised the contribution of Pakistan, Oman and Qatar, whose mediation efforts helped create trust and facilitate engagement between Washington and Tehran.

The AU chairperson said the continental body remains committed to peaceful solutions to conflicts and expressed hope that the agreement would create a foundation for lasting peace, regional stability and stronger international cooperation.

He added that the African Union stands ready to support initiatives aimed at promoting peace, cooperation and mutual respect among nations.

The remarks came as the United States and Iran began implementing a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding designed to lower tensions and establish a framework for a long-term settlement between the two countries.

Among the key provisions is an immediate and permanent end to military operations between Washington and Tehran, alongside commitments by both sides to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The agreement also provides for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes. Under the arrangement, Iran is expected to guarantee the immediate resumption of maritime traffic through the waterway.

As part of the deal, the United States has started lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports, with all restrictions expected to be removed within 30 days.

The two countries have further agreed to enter negotiations on a final peace settlement within a 60-day period, although the timeline may be extended if additional discussions are required.

On the nuclear issue, Iran has committed not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons. Discussions are also continuing on the management of the country's existing stockpile of enriched uranium under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The United States has, in turn, agreed to begin the process of lifting sanctions while supporting plans for a proposed $300 billion reconstruction and development framework involving regional partners.

According to the White House, the arrangement will be implemented on a performance-based basis, meaning Iran's access to economic benefits will depend on its compliance with the commitments outlined in the agreement.

While the deal has been widely welcomed as a major diplomatic breakthrough, several outstanding issues remain unresolved and are expected to form part of negotiations aimed at securing a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.