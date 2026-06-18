IGAD warns against actions undermining Somalia’s territorial integrity

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity following reports that Somaliland has opened a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, warning that any actions seen as challenging Somalia’s internationally recognised borders could threaten peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

In a statement issued from Djibouti on Thursday, the regional bloc said it remains committed to “the sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and political independence of the Federal Republic of Somalia” in line with the IGAD Treaty, the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the Charter of the United Nations.

The statement follows emerging developments involving Somaliland, the self-declared republic that has been seeking international recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.

IGAD said it had taken note of reports regarding the opening of a Somaliland diplomatic mission in Jerusalem and used the opportunity to restate its longstanding position on Somalia’s territorial integrity.

“In this regard, IGAD has taken note of reports concerning the opening of a Somaliland embassy in Jerusalem and reiterates its longstanding position that Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity must be fully respected.”

The regional organisation said its position is guided by established African and international principles on state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

IGAD also voiced concern over developments that could be viewed as undermining Somalia’s internationally recognised status, saying such actions could have wider consequences for security and cooperation across the region.

“The Secretariat expresses concern over any action or initiative that undermines the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” the statement said.

According to the bloc, such developments risk worsening tensions in a region that continues to face political and security challenges.

“The Secretariat expresses concern over any action or initiative that undermines the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and underscores that such actions risk heightening tensions and undermining regional peace, stability, and cooperation,” IGAD stated.

While the organisation did not announce any specific action in response to the reports, it called for adherence to principles that protect Somalia’s political independence and territorial integrity.

The statement also renewed focus on regional efforts aimed at preserving peace, stability and cooperation among member states while maintaining support for Somalia’s internationally recognised status.

IGAD’s intervention highlights the continued sensitivity surrounding Somaliland’s diplomatic engagements and the broader impact such developments could have on relations within the Horn of Africa.

By restating its support for Somalia’s sovereignty, the regional bloc signalled its commitment to established regional and international frameworks while urging all parties to exercise restraint.

The statement concluded by emphasising that respect for Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity remains essential to safeguarding peace, stability and cooperation across the region.