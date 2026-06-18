Acorn, Absa and Co-op Bank launch Zinduka programme linking student housing to start-up capital

A new financing model targeting university students is bringing together access to housing and future business funding in a single structure aimed at easing accommodation pressure while preparing graduates for entrepreneurship after school.

The Zinduka Graduate Enterprise Programme, launched through a partnership between Acorn Holdings, Absa Bank Kenya and Co-operative Bank Group, is designed to help students build financial history during their studies and later qualify for start-up capital once they graduate.

Under the arrangement announced on June 17, eligible graduates will be able to access business financing ranging from Sh200,000 to Sh500,000 after completing the programme. The partners say the model is expected to support between 5,000 and 10,000 new enterprises annually, boosting entrepreneurship and job creation among young people.

The initiative comes amid continued pressure on student accommodation. Acorn Holdings says Kenya has about 500,000 university students, while university-managed housing offers fewer than 40,000 beds. This leaves close to 460,000 students relying on private housing, much of it informal and unregulated.

To address the gap, the programme introduces unsecured housing loans that allow students to stay in purpose-built residences. Monthly repayments will begin from Sh4,000, with both students and their parents listed as co-borrowers.

Acorn says the repayment structure is intended to help students begin building credit history while still in university, improving their chances of accessing financial services after graduation.

“The formal job market is only able to absorb about one in ten graduates. This means the vast majority must create their own opportunities through entrepreneurship rather than rely on formal employment. Zinduka bridges a critical gap by connecting a student's journey from securing their first home away from home to accessing the capital needed to launch their first business. It is a pioneering model that no housing company in Kenya, and arguably across the continent, has implemented before,” said Edward Kirathe, Chief Executive Officer of Acorn Holdings Limited.

The programme is structured in two stages, starting with student housing supported through unsecured loans, followed by access to enterprise financing after graduation.

Through consistent repayments during university, students are expected to build a verified credit record that lenders can later use when assessing loan applications for business funding and other services.

“A student who completes four years of on-time payments graduates not only with a degree but with a verified four-year credit history: a financial asset that most Kenyan graduates spend years attempting to build after the fact,” the company explained.

The partners say the model is designed to create a continuous pathway from campus life into entrepreneurship by linking accommodation, financial discipline and access to capital in one system.