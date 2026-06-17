Ruto urges G7 to forge equal partnerships with Africa for global growth

President William Ruto has called on G7 nations to strengthen partnerships with Africa based on mutual benefit, value addition and shared prosperity, arguing that the continent will play a decisive role in shaping the future of the global economy.

Speaking during the G7+ Working Session on Reviving a Balanced and Shared Growth for All in Evian, France, on June 17, 2026, Ruto said Africa’s economic potential, youthful population and vast natural resources make it central to global growth and prosperity.

The President noted that six of the world’s fastest-growing economies are in Africa and projected that within the next 25 years, one in every four people globally will be African.

He added that by 2050, the continent will account for nearly 40 per cent of the global workforce and host a market of more than 2.4 billion people.

“If we are serious about accelerating global growth, then we must pay attention to Africa. There is no region in the world with greater potential to drive shared and sustainable prosperity,” Ruto said.

The President highlighted Africa’s strategic importance in supplying critical minerals required for electric mobility, clean energy technologies, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

However, he criticised the longstanding model in which Africa exports raw materials with limited local processing and value addition.

“For too long, Africa’s engagement with the rest of the world has been defined by the extraction of raw materials with limited value addition on the continent. That model is no longer acceptable,” he said.

Ruto stressed that African countries are not seeking relationships that are exploitative but rather partnerships founded on sovereign equality, mutual respect and shared prosperity.

He urged global partners to support industrialisation efforts across the continent by investing in local processing, manufacturing and job creation.

“Our proposition is simple: work with us to create value in Africa. Let us process our minerals in Africa. Let us manufacture in Africa. Let us build industries in Africa. Let us create jobs in Africa,” he said.

“And let us share that value through partnerships that benefit both Africa and our global partners.”

According to Ruto, stronger African economies would contribute to more resilient global supply chains, expanded consumer markets, and increased investment opportunities.

He maintained that Africa possesses the resources, talent and opportunities necessary for growth, but requires partnerships that recognise and unlock those strengths.

“My message to the G7 is clear: pay attention to Africa,” Ruto said. “The future of global growth will be shaped in Africa. The opportunity before us is to build that future together.”