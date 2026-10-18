At least 1,200 arrested in violent protests across France
The French government described the unrest as an “escalation in violence”, with clashes reported in several cities, including Paris, Lyon, Limoges, Marseille and Toulouse.
The French government described the unrest as an “escalation in violence”, with clashes reported in several cities, including Paris, Lyon, Limoges, Marseille and Toulouse.
The Pope delivered the message during a private meeting with senior French bishops at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in southern France, on the third day of his four-day official visit to the country.
Benaabou appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Kenya was made through a presidential decree dated August 7, 2026.
The decision by the UN General Assembly is not binding, meaning countries and organisations are not legally required to immediately change the maps they use. However, the vote is expected to encourage institutions around the world to move towards maps that better show the actual size of continents.
The French capital had been under Nazi control since 1940, but the occupation began to crumble after the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy and the advance of Allied forces across France.
Sports and Youth Minister Marina Ferrari told France Inter radio the number of deaths - a 14% hike on 2025 - was a "tragic toll".
Stretching for more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) of coastline in northwestern France, the beaches where Allied forces landed on June 6, 1944, were the scene of a decisive battle to liberate Europe from Nazism and bring an end to World War II.
In Spain, where a state of emergency has been declared, a change in weather conditions has helped firefighters outside Madrid.
Around 200,000 people have now been evacuated from south-west France, mainly in the Gironde and Landes regions, as firefighters battle large blazes fuelled by hot and dry conditions. French President Emmanuel Macron has mobilised the military to strengthen emergency operations.
Under the proposed law, children under the age of 15 would be prohibited from creating new accounts on designated social media platforms from September 1. Existing accounts belonging to users below that age would be suspended from January 2027
Mbappe becomes the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice, having also claimed the prize at Qatar 2022.
The France squad travelled from their World Cup training base in Boston to Miami on Thursday. According to L'Equipe, the players requested a free evening to clear their minds following their disappointing semi-final defeat to Spain.
Spain made the brighter start and controlled possession for long spells of the first half. Their pressure paid off in the 30th minute when Fabian Ruiz broke the deadlock to give Luis de la Fuente's side a deserved lead.
Morocco, ranked seventh in the world, were expected to provide France with their toughest challenge so far, especially after their remarkable campaign.
The incident occurred during Morocco's pre-match press conference while Brahim Diaz was speaking to the media.
The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored three goals in five matches for the Atlas Lions at this year's tournament, sustained the injury during Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston last Saturday. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, while Souffiane Rahimi added the third.
The doctor tested positive after flying to France on June 23 from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is fighting a major outbreak of the deadly haemorrhagic fever.
Balogun, who scored the opening goal, received a straight red card in the 64th minute after a challenge on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović. The decision came after a VAR review led by officials from Venezuela, Colombia and France.
The junta also accused France of harbouring “neo-colonial ambitions, made evident by its active support for subversive networks and the terrorists who are plunging our country and the Sahel into mourning”.
The interception highlights growing cooperation among European countries in enforcing restrictions and monitoring maritime activity
The doctor was "immediately admitted to a specialised facility" and is in a stable condition, the French health ministry said on Wednesday.
The manager has left the Les Bleus camp, in agreement with the French Football Federation, to take compassionate leave and is expected to fly home to France to make funeral arrangements following the devastating news.
The President highlighted Africa’s strategic importance in supplying critical minerals required for electric mobility, clean energy technologies, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.
Hegseth also called on European countries to do more to contribute to their own defence, in a speech at the American military cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy.
The result came just weeks after the two teams met twice during the Hong Kong HSBC SVNS tournament in May, where Kenya lost 14-7 in the preliminary stages before bouncing back to beat France 21-7 in the seventh-place playoff.
Speaking from Istres on Thursday, Karani said the partnership was agreed upon after meeting the city’s newly elected mayor, Robin Prétot, to establish a reciprocal exchange programme between the elite Istres Sport Tennis Club and Tennis Kenya.
The development emerged after high-level engagements in Paris involving Kenya’s Ambassador to France Betty Cherwon and Economic Planning Principal Secretary Boniface Makokha, who have been coordinating the country’s participation in the G7 Development Ministers’ process.
The agreements, endorsed following a review by the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, are expected to deepen cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, cybersecurity and peace support operations.
On Saturday at the same venue, Shujaa booked their place in the main cup quarterfinals after beating USA 17-10 in their final pool game, their first win at the tournament, earning important three points.
Under the deal, personnel deployed in either country will be allowed to wear uniforms, carry service weapons and use communication equipment, but only with approval from the host state. Host nations will also support visiting forces through eased entry procedures, movement assistance, visa facilitation and access to necessary operational infrastructure.