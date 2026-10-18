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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

France

UN backs move to redraw world map and give Africa its true size
Africa

UN backs move to redraw world map and give Africa its true size

The decision by the UN General Assembly is not binding, meaning countries and organisations are not legally required to immediately change the maps they use. However, the vote is expected to encourage institutions around the world to move towards maps that better show the actual size of continents.

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Paris liberated from German forces
Today In History

Paris liberated from German forces

The French capital had been under Nazi control since 1940, but the occupation began to crumble after the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy and the advance of Allied forces across France.

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D-Day beaches inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List
Global Affairs

D-Day beaches inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Stretching for more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) of coastline in northwestern France, the beaches where Allied forces landed on June 6, 1944, were the scene of a decisive battle to liberate Europe from Nazism and bring an end to World War II.

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Morocco to face France without Saibari
Sports

Morocco to face France without Saibari

The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored three goals in five matches for the Atlas Lions at this year's tournament, sustained the injury during Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston last Saturday. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, while Souffiane Rahimi added the third.

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France manager Deschamps to miss Norway clash
World-Cup-2026

France manager Deschamps to miss Norway clash

The manager has left the Les Bleus camp, in agreement with the French Football Federation, to take compassionate leave and is expected to fly home to France to make funeral arrangements following the devastating news.

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Kenya, France sign new defence agreement allowing joint military operations
News

Kenya, France sign new defence agreement allowing joint military operations

Under the deal, personnel deployed in either country will be allowed to wear uniforms, carry service weapons and use communication equipment, but only with approval from the host state. Host nations will also support visiting forces through eased entry procedures, movement assistance, visa facilitation and access to necessary operational infrastructure.

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