France imposes curfews after riots spread across major cities

France has moved to curb escalating violence by introducing overnight restrictions in Paris and several other cities after a weekend of unrest that left businesses looted, buildings burned and hundreds of police officers injured, with the government promising tougher action against those responsible for the destruction.

In the French capital, police have ordered residents and visitors to stay away from parts of the city centre during restricted hours, including Place de la République, where demonstrators gathered over the weekend, and the Les Halles shopping district.

The curfew runs from 23:00 local time (21:00 GMT) until 06:00. Authorities have also prohibited unauthorised gatherings in several other central areas as security agencies seek to prevent further clashes.

Other cities affected by the new restrictions include Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice and Lyon in the south, alongside Lille and several towns in northern France. Depending on the location, the measures limit young people's movements or prevent certain public gatherings.

The government's response comes after demonstrations that began last month over school conditions grew into a wider protest movement fuelled by concerns about rising fuel prices, the cost of living and declining public services.

An estimated 550,000 people took part in demonstrations over the weekend, with trade unions and other protest groups joining students who had initially called for improvements in education.

However, the gatherings were accompanied by outbreaks of violence in several parts of the country. Groups of rioters, some dressed in black and wearing masks or balaclavas, were seen setting vehicles and buildings alight and looting shops in Paris, Marseille and other cities and smaller towns.

Officials said more than 2,500 people had been arrested in connection with the unrest, while about 1,000 police officers were injured. The Agence France-Presse news agency also reported that one demonstrator had a hand blown off by a police crowd-control grenade.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has faced strong criticism from opposition politicians over the authorities' readiness to deal with the violence. He acknowledged that police had "lost control" in some cities as the unrest intensified.

Nuñez offered to resign on Sunday, but President Emmanuel Macron turned down the request, saying the country needed continued leadership of its law enforcement agencies during the crisis.

According to the Élysée Palace, Macron stressed the importance of maintaining command of security operations while calling for openness about what he described as "intelligence and foresight failings".

Following a crisis meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that local mayors would have the authority to introduce curfews wherever they considered them necessary. He did not provide a complete list of the locations where the restrictions would be enforced.

Lecornu also left open the possibility of declaring a state of emergency as the government works to restore calm.

He said the state would provide financial assistance to areas affected by the destruction, but the government intended to recover the money from those found responsible for damaging property.

"There will be a law that will be put in place to find ways of making sure that those who have damaged properties will have to pay," Lecornu said.

The prime minister further announced a partial unemployment fund to support people who were unable to work because of the riots and looting.

The economic impact has emerged as one of the biggest concerns following the violence, with more than 2,000 shops and other businesses reported to have suffered direct damage or disruption.

Alain Di Crescenzo, head of France's Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told French broadcaster RTL that the losses were estimated at "hundreds of millions of euros".

In Marseille, Jean-Luc Chauvin, who leads the local branch of the chamber of commerce and industry, told the BBC that many business owners were in "deep distress" and worried about whether their businesses would survive.

The damage has extended beyond commercial premises, with a historic public building in Limoges among the structures destroyed during the unrest.

The city's ornate 19th Century town hall was gutted by a fire started by rioters on Saturday. The flames caused the roof and clock tower to collapse, leaving the building severely damaged.

Authorities are now examining evidence in an effort to identify those suspected of organising or directing the violence. Nuñez said 200 investigators were reviewing CCTV footage to establish who may have played a leading role in the disorder.

The government has also raised concerns over attempts to sell items allegedly taken from shops during the looting.

Two French ministers said stolen goods had appeared on online selling platforms. Vinted, a second-hand goods marketplace, said its rules strictly prohibit the sale or solicitation of stolen property.

"Since this weekend, our teams have taken immediate action to identify and remove listings linked to the looting, and we have stepped up monitoring of suspicious listings," it said.

The unrest has also prompted foreign governments to warn their citizens about the risks of approaching demonstrations in France.

The US Embassy advised Americans to avoid areas affected by the protests and to "exercise caution" when near large gatherings. China and Germany issued similar safety warnings.

Beyond the immediate security and economic consequences, the riots have fuelled a political dispute over responsibility for the unrest as France approaches next year's presidential election.

Some politicians have accused the left-wing La France Insoumise party of contributing to the violence. Lecornu alleged during an earlier news conference that some groups "want to create chaos in our country up until the presidential elections".

Party leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who plans to stand in next year's presidential contest, challenged the prime minister to provide evidence for the allegation.

Mélenchon called on Lecornu to "prove his accusation" or "apologise, shut up, and stop stoking disorder".

The exchange has added to tensions between the government and its critics at a time when authorities are under pressure to address public concerns over living costs, fuel prices and public services while containing the violence.

With curfews being introduced in affected areas, investigators examining footage and businesses assessing their losses, the government faces the twin challenge of restoring public order and ensuring that those responsible for the destruction are held financially and legally accountable.