At least 1,200 arrested in violent protests across France

At least 1,200 people have been arrested in France following violent demonstrations over the rising cost of living and worsening conditions in secondary schools, with an estimated 550,000 people taking to the streets across the country.

The French government described the unrest as an “escalation in violence”, with clashes reported in several cities, including Paris, Lyon, Limoges, Marseille and Toulouse.

In Paris, riot police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse crowds as demonstrations turned violent into the evening. Vehicles were set ablaze, shops were looted, and businesses vandalised, while at least one restaurant was gutted by fire.

Buildings also came under attack in other parts of the country. In Limoges, a large fire at the town hall caused part of the roof to collapse, while in Lyon, the burning of the city’s tourist office drew condemnation from Mayor Grégory Doucet, who described the incident as “a tragedy” for the city.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 150 police officers had been injured during the unrest, condemning what he described as “violence of extreme intensity”. He also accused some groups of using the demonstrations as a “warm-up” for the presidential elections, warning that “No one will impose their political agenda through violence.”

The Interior Ministry said the protests involved “targeted acts of violence” by “hooded individuals” in several locations, including parts of Paris, Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse and Angers. Damage to buildings was also reported in Grenoble, Avignon, Pau, Montpellier and Valence.

In Saint-Étienne, Mayor Régis Juanico reported that a young man “had his hand blown off by a grenade”, adding: “Such a tragedy should never have happened.”

The demonstrations began weeks ago, with students protesting staff shortages and deteriorating facilities in the country’s secondary schools, known as lycées. Saturday’s protests drew additional support from trade unions and other groups, including the yellow vest movement, which previously led prolonged demonstrations against rising living costs.

The unrest comes amid growing political uncertainty ahead of next year’s presidential transition. President Emmanuel Macron is due to leave office in 2027, with opinion polls suggesting the election could become a contest between National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the left-wing La France Insoumise party.

Mélenchon condemned looting and arson but accused police of “unleashing” on protesters, remarks that Lecornu described as “dangerous and cynical”.

Le Pen said the protesters’ “legitimate demands” had been “held hostage by the far left”, accusing Mélenchon of fuelling the violence.

Macron warned that those responsible for attacks and looting would face legal consequences, saying: “Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished.”

The government has announced measures to address some of the students’ concerns, including a promise by Education Minister Édouard Geffray to provide 3,000 additional supply teachers. However, the demonstrations have continued and intensified.