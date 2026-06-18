Security agencies take biggest share in Sh17.29 billion budget increase

Kenya’s security sector has taken the largest share of new government spending after the National Treasury proposed a Sh17.29 billion rise in the second supplementary budget for the 2025-26 financial year.

The adjustment pushes total expenditure to Sh4.66 trillion, with intelligence and internal security receiving the biggest allocations in the revised plan.

Budget documents tabled in the National Assembly show the National Intelligence Service (NIS) recording the highest upward revision of Sh3.5 billion, increasing its allocation to Sh64.9 billion.

The additional funds are linked to expanded security operations. The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration has also received an extra Sh1.6 billion, raising its budget to Sh57.9 billion, driven by growing demand for coordination of national government services.

Together, the two security votes account for 29.2 percent of the entire supplementary budget, underlining their central role in the revised spending framework.

Beyond security, several sectors have also received additional funding. The Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund has been allocated an extra Sh4.1 billion to support capital grants for the development and management of sports facilities under government agencies.

The State Department for Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises has gained Sh3.85 billion, raising its allocation to Sh12.09 billion. The increase is supported by additional donor funding for the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, with the number of youths targeted for skills training rising from 17,500 to 50,000.

The State Department for Water and Irrigation has received an extra Sh2.3 billion, pushing its budget to Sh60.33 billion. The funds will support additional financing for the construction of Mwache Dam in Kinango, Kwale County.

The State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy has been allocated an additional Sh1.94 billion for entrepreneurship and talent development programmes.

In education, the State Department for Basic Education has received a Sh1.5 billion boost, bringing its allocation to Sh132.67 billion. The rise is attributed to increased examination and assessment costs. Between 2024 and 2025, Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination centres increased from 10,755 to 10,771, while candidates rose by 3.2 percent to 995,841. The Kenya Junior School Education Assessment recorded 1.11 million candidates in 2025.

State House is also set to receive an additional Sh1.0 billion, attributed to enhanced operations and maintenance needs.

On the other hand, the National Treasury budget has been reduced by Sh2.5 billion as part of efforts to rationalise spending under the Contingencies Fund, which is used for emergencies such as natural disasters, disease outbreaks, and other unforeseen needs.

In Parliament, lawmakers are now working under tight timelines to process the supplementary estimates, alongside consideration of the Appropriations Bill 2026 for the next financial year.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetan'gula said the scope of the adjustments was limited and would mainly be handled by one committee.

“I am advised the second supplementary estimates seek to revise allocations in respect of a few votes, largely for purposes of reallocation and regularisation of the expenditures.

Noting the limited scope of the second supplementary estimates and the period between now and June 30, 2026, the estimates shall only be referred to the Budget and Appropriations Committee. "The Committee may, where necessary, liaise with the relevant departmental committees under whose mandate the affected votes fall”, National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetan'gula, said on Tuesday.