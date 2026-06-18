Who is to blame? Debate deepens after wave of school disturbances

As classrooms regain calm after weeks of chaos, a fierce dispute has broken out over who should answer for the fires, destruction and deaths that shook schools across the country, with parents, teachers and government officials offering sharply different explanations for the unrest.

The debate has intensified as education stakeholders seek answers to a crisis that disrupted learning in more than 200 secondary schools, most of them boarding institutions.

While some blame weak enforcement of school safety measures, others point to growing tensions in society and a breakdown in shared responsibility between families and schools.

President William Ruto has weighed in on the matter, urging parents to take a more active role in shaping the behaviour of their children and warning against placing all responsibility on schools and government agencies.

“Our children are not the responsibility of the government alone. It is first and foremost the responsibility of parents. Society should stop shifting blame to schools and government institutions whenever learners engage in destructive behaviour,” the President said during the Rhino Charge event in Wamba, Samburu County.

Even as discussions continue, the task force promised by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba to investigate the disturbances and propose solutions has yet to be put in place.

Parents have emerged among the strongest critics of how schools are being managed, arguing that many of the measures meant to protect learners are either poorly enforced or ignored altogether.

National Parents Association chairman Silas Obuhatsa said the country already has adequate school safety guidelines, but questioned whether they are being implemented as intended.

“The government must follow up and make sure those policies have been implemented by schools as required. If the safety regulations had been fully implemented, we would not be seeing some of these incidents,” he said.

He also faulted schools for sidelining parents from important decisions concerning learners, saying the exclusion has weakened cooperation between families and school administrators.

“Parents have not been fully involved in matters concerning schools and their children. Yet they are key stakeholders. When parents are excluded, many issues go unnoticed until they become serious problems,” he said.

According to Obuhatsa, many parents now find it difficult to freely engage with teachers and school administrators because of restrictions that have gradually become common in learning institutions.

“Parents should be able to go to schools and engage with administrators and teachers on matters affecting their children. Today, there are so many restrictions in schools. You find areas marked ‘Staff Only’ and parents are not allowed access. Parents are increasingly being kept away from schools,” he said.

He maintained that parents cannot be expected to account for the conduct of their children while being denied a meaningful role in school affairs.

“The only way forward is to involve parents. They must be part of discussions on school rules, school management and the safety of their children,” he said.

Teachers, however, see the unrest as a symptom of wider problems affecting the country rather than a failure within schools alone.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers Deputy Secretary-General Moses Nthurima said the behaviour witnessed among learners reflects what is happening in the larger society.

“What students are doing is a reflection of society. When you look at what is happening on the streets, people are burning tyres, looting buildings and engaging in violence. The tension in the country is finding its way into our schools,” he said.

Nthurima called on the Ministry of Education to consider releasing learners for an early mid-term break, arguing that it could help cool emotions and reduce the risk of further incidents.

“I believe schools need to be closed for the mid-term break so that we can absorb the tension building within the student population. It has happened before, and I do not think we should wait for more casualties among our children,” he said.

He noted that school heads are increasingly finding themselves confronted with security matters that are beyond their professional role.

“Principals are not policemen. They cannot deal with criminal activities. The only practical solution for now is to allow learners to go home for a short break and return when the environment is calmer,” he said.

As concerns mount, Ogamba revealed that reports received by the ministry show that unrest has affected 204 secondary schools across the country.

The incidents have left behind damaged property, injuries and, in some cases, deaths, raising fresh questions about student welfare and safety.

“We have so far received reports of unrest affecting 204 secondary schools across the country. Of those, 59 have since returned to school and resumed their studies, with more continuing to return,” Ogamba said.

The CS noted that despite the widespread concern, the affected institutions account for less than two per cent of all senior schools, meaning the majority of schools have remained stable.

He warned that those found responsible for the violence would face legal consequences.

To prevent a repeat of the incidents, the government intends to establish a multi-sectoral team to examine the causes of the unrest and recommend lasting interventions.

Schools have also been directed to convene parents' association meetings to discuss learner welfare and safety, while parents have been encouraged to use the school holiday period to engage their children and understand any challenges they may be facing.