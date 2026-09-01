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Radio Generation Kenya

teachers

TSC needs extra Sh5bn to clear growing teacher promotion backlog
Education and Career

TSC needs extra Sh5bn to clear growing teacher promotion backlog

As mandated by law, the commission handles the recruitment, registration, employment, assignment, promotion, transfer, discipline and termination of teachers in public learning institutions. In July, it introduced automatic promotions aimed at speeding up career growth for deserving tutors based on performance, while retaining competitive promotions for those rising to higher ranks.

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MPs push for part-time TSC commissioners to save public funds
Education and Career

MPs push for part-time TSC commissioners to save public funds

Under the proposed arrangement, commissioners would earn allowances for their service instead of fixed monthly salaries. Full-time commissioners currently draw Sh650,000 monthly, while the chairperson earns Sh765,000, in addition to benefits such as medical cover, official transport, car loans, mortgages, airtime allowance, and a service gratuity.

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Teachers to Join SHA medical scheme as Minet cover ends in December
Health and Wellness

Teachers to Join SHA medical scheme as Minet cover ends in December

The decision, finalised on November 10, 2025, follows extensive discussions, consultations, and parliamentary review to ensure a smooth changeover. It comes as the Sh20 billion Minet Kenya contract expires on November 30, guaranteeing teachers continued access to medical care without interruptions.

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Teachers at Litein High call for transfers after property destruction
Education and Career

Teachers at Litein High call for transfers after property destruction

KUPPET Kericho Executive Secretary Mary Rotich urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to immediately transfer all staff from Litein High, pointing out that the teachers had been wrongly held responsible for the unrest that followed fines imposed on parents to repair damage from the September 21 demonstrations.

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Ministry launches unit to tackle abuse and teenage pregnancies in schools
Education and Career

Ministry launches unit to tackle abuse and teenage pregnancies in schools

TSC Director for Legal, Labour and Industrial Relations Cavin Anyuor revealed that since January 2024, the commission has received 111 reports of sexual misconduct involving teachers. The complaints range from sexual relations with learners to harassment, flirtation and sodomy. He said these cases are handled through the Code of Regulations for Teachers.

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MPs slam TSC over unequal teacher recruitment
Education and Career

MPs slam TSC over unequal teacher recruitment

The MPs urged TSC to provide detailed constituency-level data showing the number of teachers, their TSC registration, postings, and student population in each school to ensure transparency and accountability.

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