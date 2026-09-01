Teachers wait for Ruto promises nearly a year after State House meeting
The teachers presented their concerns, particularly on career stagnation, promotions, housing, medical cover and the implementation of their collective bargaining agreement.
The teachers presented their concerns, particularly on career stagnation, promotions, housing, medical cover and the implementation of their collective bargaining agreement.
Wetang’ula said the alleged sale of employment opportunities should attract legal action, warning that corruption should not be allowed to determine who gets a government job.
The former Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General made the disclosure on Thursday when he appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education for vetting over his proposed appointment to the TSC.
The Bill, sponsored by Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah, proposes the creation of the Kenya National Educational Assessments Council to take over the role currently performed by the Kenya National Examinations Council.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) had completed the disbursement of the outstanding balances to the examiners' respective bank accounts following the release of funds by the National Treasury.
The Ministry of Health estimates that one in four Kenyans will face a mental health condition in their lifetime.
Earlier, Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson Sam Atandi confirmed that the supplementary budget had included funds meant to address the backlog in payments to teachers involved in exam administration.
President William Ruto has weighed in on the matter, urging parents to take a more active role in shaping the behaviour of their children and warning against placing all responsibility on schools and government agencies.
Treasury CS John Mbadi is set to table a Sh4.8 trillion budget in Parliament, with allocations targeting job creation. Education leads with Sh781.4 billion for intern teacher absorption and security funds for police recruitment.
The Deputy President noted that many teachers have stagnated in one job level for more than a decade, a gap the government now seeks to address through structured promotions and reforms in service delivery.
The DP said Kenya’s democracy allows citizens to speak freely and demand accountability, but warned that such freedoms must be exercised responsibly and without destroying livelihoods or public infrastructure.
Ruto said the country had moved away from the economic pressure that marked the period after the Covid-19 shock, describing the current situation as one of recovery and growth.
KUPPET National Chairman Omboko Milemba said teachers have resorted to harambees to meet medical expenses, with members already raising Sh1.5 million alongside the union.
KUPPET reported incidents in which teachers injured in accidents were allegedly denied care at The Nairobi Hospital, Avenue Hospital, Guru Nanak Hospital and Aga Khan University Hospital.
The Ministry said it is providing support to affected families and schools as investigations into both accidents continue. Authorities are seeking to establish the exact circumstances under which the two crashes occurred.
As mandated by law, the commission handles the recruitment, registration, employment, assignment, promotion, transfer, discipline and termination of teachers in public learning institutions. In July, it introduced automatic promotions aimed at speeding up career growth for deserving tutors based on performance, while retaining competitive promotions for those rising to higher ranks.
The Teacher Service Commission (TSC) says the gap spans all subjects, with specialised areas such as STEM, marine and fisheries, aviation, and computer studies being the most affected.
Under the proposed arrangement, commissioners would earn allowances for their service instead of fixed monthly salaries. Full-time commissioners currently draw Sh650,000 monthly, while the chairperson earns Sh765,000, in addition to benefits such as medical cover, official transport, car loans, mortgages, airtime allowance, and a service gratuity.
Ruto noted that the country had been grappling with a serious shortage of teachers and a difficult transition under CBC, a situation he said was made worse by the financial struggles in universities.
The decision, finalised on November 10, 2025, follows extensive discussions, consultations, and parliamentary review to ensure a smooth changeover. It comes as the Sh20 billion Minet Kenya contract expires on November 30, guaranteeing teachers continued access to medical care without interruptions.
KUPPET Kericho Executive Secretary Mary Rotich urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to immediately transfer all staff from Litein High, pointing out that the teachers had been wrongly held responsible for the unrest that followed fines imposed on parents to repair damage from the September 21 demonstrations.
TSC Director for Legal, Labour and Industrial Relations Cavin Anyuor revealed that since January 2024, the commission has received 111 reports of sexual misconduct involving teachers. The complaints range from sexual relations with learners to harassment, flirtation and sodomy. He said these cases are handled through the Code of Regulations for Teachers.
The MPs urged TSC to provide detailed constituency-level data showing the number of teachers, their TSC registration, postings, and student population in each school to ensure transparency and accountability.
For years, teachers have raised concerns over the quality of services under Minet Kenya, citing delays in authorisation for treatment, mandatory referrals, suspended facilities, and a shortage of doctors in many empanelled hospitals.
The Commission said the framework will prioritise verified medical cases, staffing equity, and available vacancies, addressing loopholes that have previously allowed misuse of medical claims to secure transfers.
TSC Director of Legal, Labour and Industrial Relations Cavin Anyuor revealed that the commission had investigated 111 complaints ranging from sexual relations with learners, molestation, pornography, and other inappropriate acts.
The President confirmed that the government would respect all existing agreements and said room remained for adjustments.
Speaking during the Waalimu na Rais forum on Saturday, Ruto said the meeting was about giving teachers an opportunity to speak directly on matters affecting the profession and their role in nation-building.
Commission (PSC), the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, and the Attorney-General. The petition is rooted in the 2019 “Inter-Agency Technical Committee Report on Hardship Area Reclassification,” which Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi tabled in Parliament in March this year.
The debate comes after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga proposed transferring the management of primary and secondary education to counties to reduce bureaucracy and bring services closer to citizens.