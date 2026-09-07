Police recover stolen motorcycles, arrest three suspects in Kilifi operation
The arrests followed a report from a resident who told officers that his motorcycle had just been stolen from his home.
The arrests followed a report from a resident who told officers that his motorcycle had just been stolen from his home.
Speaking during a stakeholders' meeting held on Monday with security agencies at Okash Hotel in South C, local administrators and residents, the association said crime had become a growing concern despite recent improvements made by security agencies.
Murkomen said the fight against crime requires all State institutions to work together, urging the Judiciary to support efforts to prosecute suspects accused of looting, setting property on fire and destroying businesses during demonstrations.
The agency warned that while peaceful assembly and movement are protected under the Constitution, anyone who exploits protests to engage in looting, violence or destruction of property will face firm action.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), the raid was carried out following intelligence gathering and forms part of ongoing efforts to curb the production, distribution and sale of illegal alcohol in communities.
Murkomen said one of the biggest difficulties facing police is that many of those involved in such incidents do not initially appear to be part of organised crime.
The DCI also urged security commanders to intensify their investigative work and make optimal use of available resources
President William Ruto has weighed in on the matter, urging parents to take a more active role in shaping the behaviour of their children and warning against placing all responsibility on schools and government agencies.
The National Police Service noted that the incident reflects the importance of regular patrols and rapid response in disrupting the movement of stolen property, especially in areas where burglary cases have been reported frequently.