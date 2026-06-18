Golf: Njoroge leads as PGK Equator Tour heads to Limuru

Kenya’s top professional golfers are set to return to action this week as the second edition of the PGK Equator Tour moves to its third leg at Limuru Country Club from 18–21 June 2026.

More than 50 professionals will compete for honours, with players also chasing crucial points in the race for the 2026 Order of Merit title as the season gains momentum.

Safaricom Pro Team member Samuel Njoroge leads the standings with 1,517 points, accumulated from the opening two events of the season. He will be aiming to extend his lead as the competition intensifies.

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Fellow Safaricom Pro golfer Mohit Mediratta sits second with 1,270 points after strong early-season performances, while Kakamega Golf Club’s Dismas Indiza is third on 890 points, keeping the title race tightly contested.

“The season has started well for me, and I’m pleased to be leading the standings after the first two legs. There is always pressure that comes with being at the top, but my focus remains on staying consistent, executing my game plan, and building the momentum I’ve gained so far. I’m looking forward to a competitive week at Limuru,” said Samuel Njoroge.

The field also includes some of Kenya’s leading and emerging talents, among them Matthew Wahome, one of the country’s youngest players to feature at the Magical Kenya Open, alongside Daniel Nduva and Edwin Mudanyi, who continue to post consistent results on the tour.

Veteran golfer Dismas Indiza, widely regarded as one of Kenya’s most experienced professionals, is also in action, bringing leadership and mentorship to the field.

The women’s field will feature Joyce Wanjiru, Naomi Wafula, and Margaret Njoki, highlighting the growing strength and visibility of women’s professional golf in Kenya.

Seasoned professionals Greg Snow and David Wakhu further strengthen the lineup, adding experience and pedigree to a highly competitive field.

The PGK Equator Tour continues to serve as a key platform for developing professional golf in Kenya, offering players structured competition, ranking points, and pathways to elite international events.

The 2026 season began with stops at VetLab Sports Club and Thika Sports Club, with Limuru Country Club now hosting the third leg before the tour proceeds to the remaining events later in the year.