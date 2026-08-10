Sports
Golf: Chege wins sixth leg of PGK Equator Tour in Nakuru
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
Wakhu topped a field of 50 players to claim the title, continuing his strong form this season. The Golf Park player is currently fifth in the Order of Merit standings with 1,800 points.
More than 50 professionals will compete for honours, with players also chasing crucial points in the race for the 2026 Order of Merit title as the season gains momentum.
Mohit, delivered a standout performance, sealed by a sensational hole-in-one, carding 284 (4 under par) to storm to the top of a tightly contested corporate leaderboard.