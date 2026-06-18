Sports
Golf: Njoroge leads as PGK Equator Tour heads to Limuru
More than 50 professionals will compete for honours, with players also chasing crucial points in the race for the 2026 Order of Merit title as the season gains momentum.
More than 50 professionals will compete for honours, with players also chasing crucial points in the race for the 2026 Order of Merit title as the season gains momentum.
Mohit, delivered a standout performance, sealed by a sensational hole-in-one, carding 284 (4 under par) to storm to the top of a tightly contested corporate leaderboard.