Kang’ata backs Linda Mwananchi but keeps 2027 ticket secret

A political cloud is hanging over Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata after he openly threw his weight behind the fast-rising Linda Mwananchi movement but stopped short of revealing the party he will rely on when he seeks another term in 2027, leaving his next move deliberately unclear as realignments deepen ahead of the polls.

Speaking at Citizen Tv on Wednesday night, June 17, 2026, Kang’ata confirmed he has now embraced the Linda Mwananchi political direction, even as he avoided giving a straight answer on his long-term electoral home.

“I have officially crossed over to Linda Mwananchi. I am a Linda person,” Kang’ata stated during the interview.

However, he made it clear that his current alignment should not be confused with a final election decision, adding uncertainty over his ballot strategy.

“I will discuss where I will vie later.”

His remarks come days after he publicly declared support for the movement during a major rally held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Kivulini Grounds in Thika town, Kiambu County, marking his first public appearance under the Linda Mwananchi banner.

The move also signals a clear departure from the ruling political camp, the United Democratic Alliance, which he had previously been associated with before shifting his political stance.

Observers had expected him to lean toward the Democracy for the Citizens Party, linked to Mt Kenya political figure Rigathi Gachagua, but his decision to back Linda Mwananchi has instead added a new layer to the region’s political competition.

Even as he settles into the Linda space, Kang’ata framed the movement as a flexible political platform rather than a rigid structure, suggesting room for shifting alliances ahead of 2027.

“I view Linda like the free market of Kenyan politics, where there are no barriers to entry and exit,” Kang’ata said, using a market-style comparison to explain his position.

He also appeared open to cross-camp cooperation, backing emerging political engagements involving ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Gachagua, saying such interactions were healthy for the political environment.

“As to Sifuna supporting and working with Gachagua, it is good, it is the right thing to do,” he noted.

His cautious approach has placed him at the centre of Mount Kenya’s unfolding political reconfiguration, where leaders are increasingly avoiding fixed party commitments as they test new alliances.

For now, Kang’ata has planted himself firmly in the Linda Mwananchi camp, but the question of which party will carry him into the 2027 race remains unanswered.