Malala tells opposition: Give voters a plan, not just Wantam
The Democracy for Citizens Party deputy leader said the “Wantam” message, which calls for Ruto to serve only one term, should not be treated as a substitute for a governing programme.
The Democracy for Citizens Party deputy leader said the “Wantam” message, which calls for Ruto to serve only one term, should not be treated as a substitute for a governing programme.
The DP singled out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Cabinet ministers, challenging them to account for their contribution to Meru and the wider country when they had access to government power.
Speaking during an interview with Radio Generation on Tuesday, Maliba said the 2010 Constitution already provides a clear picture of the country Kenyans want to build, including the values leaders should uphold and the rights citizens should enjoy
TIFA's research released on Thursday, August 20, 2026, found that 53% of drivers depend on ride-hailing as their primary source of income, while 47% use the work to supplement earnings from other activities
Despite the strong collections, the government did not fully meet its three-year target. Treasury had projected cumulative receipts of Sh212.78 billion, leaving actual collections Sh6.32 billion lower than expected, equivalent to a 2.97 per cent shortfall
Speaking during the launch of the National Beyond 2030 Conversation on Wednesday, Kindiki said Kenya must build on the foundation already laid instead of abandoning programmes whenever there is a change of government.
Odongo explained that the process of preparing the next long-term development blueprint should begin with ordinary citizens through a bottom-up approach that captures their aspirations before a national conversation is held
KPC said Ggoobi is Uganda's Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. It described him as an economist and public policy expert with experience in macroeconomic policy, development economics and public financial management.
Speaking during the launch of the New National Vision: Journey to a First World Economy, Kindiki said policy inconsistency has remained one of the biggest obstacles to development across Africa, urging leaders to establish a legal framework that guarantees continuity regardless of which administration is in power.
The proposal recommends that Cluster One (C1) schools admit a maximum of 10 streams, Cluster Two (C2) schools eight streams, Cluster Three (C3) schools five streams and Cluster Four (C4) schools three streams. Every stream would be limited to no more than 40 learners.
Muluka cautioned that the proposed vehicle inspection regime could open the door to abuse and corruption, arguing that motorists would have little control over the outcome of the process.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Khafafa said profitability among African airlines has become increasingly difficult due to rising operating costs and global pressures, particularly escalating fuel prices linked to geopolitical instability.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Muthuma argued that many Kenyans had formed opinions on key government policies without directly interacting with them.
President William Ruto has weighed in on the matter, urging parents to take a more active role in shaping the behaviour of their children and warning against placing all responsibility on schools and government agencies.