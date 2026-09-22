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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

public policy

KPC names five new non-executive Directors to strengthen board
News

KPC names five new non-executive Directors to strengthen board

KPC said Ggoobi is Uganda's Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. It described him as an economist and public policy expert with experience in macroeconomic policy, development economics and public financial management.

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Kindiki pushes legal safeguards for Kenya's economic vision
News

Kindiki pushes legal safeguards for Kenya's economic vision

Speaking during the launch of the New National Vision: Journey to a First World Economy, Kindiki said policy inconsistency has remained one of the biggest obstacles to development across Africa, urging leaders to establish a legal framework that guarantees continuity regardless of which administration is in power.

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