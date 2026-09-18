MPs demand answers over Sh500 million KUCCPS debt
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
Under the proposed model, vulnerable students would receive 82 per cent of their education costs as scholarships and 18 per cent as loans. Extremely needy students would get 70 per cent as scholarships and 30 per cent as loans, while needy students would receive 53 per cent as scholarships, 40 per cent as loans and seven per cent from their families.
The Speaker urged the legislators to take an active role in the discussions rather than simply attend, arguing that Kenya had an established record of contributing to Commonwealth parliamentary affairs.
KNCHR chairperson Claris Ogangah made the appeal on Thursday, September 10, 2026, during World Suicide Prevention Day, saying the country must move towards helping people facing mental health distress instead of subjecting them to punishment.
MPs on a parliamentary committee scrutinised Auditor-General reports on millions of shillings paid by national secondary schools to KSSHA, raising questions about the legal framework and public accountability for taxpayer-funded contributions. Principals told the committee the payments were intended to support students’ co-curricular activities.
The commission said the power to recruit and employ registered teachers is directly assigned to it under the Constitution, leaving no room for the President or legislators to issue appointment letters on its behalf.
Wamalwa's decision to enter elective politics was informed by years of observing leadership and governance issues through her career in journalism and communication
Odhiambo’s call follows remarks by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during a public engagement in Bungoma County on Saturday, August 22, 2026, where he discussed allegations that some MPs receive batches of TSC appointment letters through State House
Members of Parliament also raised concerns over allegations that some auctioneers enlist goons and other unauthorised individuals to intimidate or overpower people while executing warrants.
The proposed legislation would also strengthen the role of Sports Kenya by allowing the agency to receive reports of suspected manipulation and investigate cases in collaboration with law enforcement and regulatory agencies
JTL Chief Executive Officer Dr C.K. Joshua and other company officials appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation on Thursday, August 13, 2026, to give their views on the Kenya Information and Communications (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Gachagua had challenged the government to explain several issues surrounding Raila’s final days in India, where he died while receiving medical treatment.
The Bill, sponsored by MP Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), seeks to make the National Facilities Improvement Financing Act the main law governing Facility Improvement Funds across the country. It aims to end situations where counties continue to operate under separate laws that contradict the national legislation.
In addition, the committee recommended that haemophilia be listed as a disabling condition under the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025, allowing those affected to benefit from the legal protection and support available to persons living with disabilities.
The concerns emerged when KeNHA officials appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where members questioned the state of major roads across the country and the pace at which damaged infrastructure is being repaired.
The Elections Act and the Electoral Code of Conduct bar candidates and political parties from engaging in, supporting or promoting violence. Where violations occur, the commission can issue warnings, impose fines, limit campaign activities and, in severe cases, recommend the removal of candidates from the ballot after due process.
Among the proposals rejected was a plan to remove a legal protection that currently prevents KRA from attaching a taxpayer's bank account once an appeal against a tax assessment has been filed.
Budget documents tabled in the National Assembly show the National Intelligence Service (NIS) recording the highest upward revision of Sh3.5 billion, increasing its allocation to Sh64.9 billion.
In documents submitted to the National Assembly Delegated Committee, Murkomen said the frequency and sophistication of cyber and ICT-related attacks continue to increase as more sectors shift operations online.
Karua questioned the scale of government spending on official travel and accompanying delegations, arguing that the current approach is unsustainable and disconnected from public needs
In a communique on Saturday, Wetang’ula said the MP will lead the team for Tinderet Constituency, Julius Melly and assisted by MP Mugambi Rindikiri, alongside eight other Members of Parliament.