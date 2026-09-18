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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya National Assembly

The Chairperson, National Assembly Committee on Governance and Education, Dickson Maungu (C) leading other MPs of the committee during a press briefing in Kisumu on August 3, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
Top Stories

MPs question millions paid by public schools to KESSHA

MPs on a parliamentary committee scrutinised Auditor-General reports on millions of shillings paid by national secondary schools to KSSHA, raising questions about the legal framework and public accountability for taxpayer-funded contributions. Principals told the committee the payments were intended to support students’ co-curricular activities.

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MPs support plan to secure revenue raised by public health facilities
Health and Wellness

MPs support plan to secure revenue raised by public health facilities

The Bill, sponsored by MP Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), seeks to make the National Facilities Improvement Financing Act the main law governing Facility Improvement Funds across the country. It aims to end situations where counties continue to operate under separate laws that contradict the national legislation.

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MPs fault KeNHA as bad roads continue to kill
News

MPs fault KeNHA as bad roads continue to kill

The concerns emerged when KeNHA officials appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where members questioned the state of major roads across the country and the pace at which damaged infrastructure is being repaired.

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No one will be spared, IEBC warns as political violence rises
News

No one will be spared, IEBC warns as political violence rises

The Elections Act and the Electoral Code of Conduct bar candidates and political parties from engaging in, supporting or promoting violence. Where violations occur, the commission can issue warnings, impose fines, limit campaign activities and, in severe cases, recommend the removal of candidates from the ballot after due process.

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