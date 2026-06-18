DCI calls for stronger national security, intelligence-led policing

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin has called for stronger national security measures and intensified crime prevention efforts following a senior commanders’ meeting in Nairobi, which focused on emerging threats, including gangs, cybercrime, and money laundering, and stressed intelligence-led policing and inter-agency coordination.

The meeting, convened on June 17, 2026, at the DCI Headquarters, brought together Directors from various Directorates, Formation Commanders, and Regional Criminal Investigations Officers (RCIOs) drawn from across the country.

The gathering reviewed the prevailing security environment and assessed emerging criminal threats in line with the national security agenda.

According to the Directorate, the meeting was intended “in a move to strengthen national security and intensify the fight against crime,” through coordinated planning and improved operational alignment.

Senior officers were tasked with examining a wide range of evolving security challenges affecting different parts of the country.

Deliberations focused on “a wide range of critical security concerns, including the rise of criminal gangs, goonism, money laundering, cyber-enabled crime, and other emerging threats that could undermine public safety, economic stability, and national security.”

The commanders also discussed ways of strengthening intelligence gathering, analysis and operational use within investigations.

The meeting emphasised “the effective handling, analysis, and management of intelligence, the strengthening of inter-agency cooperation, and the need to entrench disciplined, professional, and intelligence-led investigations capable of responding decisively to increasingly complex and sophisticated criminal networks.”

As part of the discussions, commanders presented detailed reports from their respective jurisdictions.

These reports included “comprehensive security assessments of their respective areas of jurisdiction, highlighting prevailing and emerging threats, operational gaps, ongoing interventions, and key challenges affecting service delivery.”

They also submitted operational strategies aimed at improving crime prevention and response capabilities.

The Directorate noted that officers tabled “detailed operational plans and strategic response frameworks designed to enhance prevention, detection, and disruption of criminal activity across their areas of command.”

Addressing the senior commanders, Amin reaffirmed the importance of professionalism and discipline in law enforcement operations.

He stressed “the need for heightened vigilance, professionalism, innovation, discipline, and accountability in confronting dynamic and increasingly organised criminal networks.”

He further reinforced the agency’s commitment to protecting citizens through structured investigations and intelligence-led policing.

The DCI also urged commanders to intensify their investigative work and make optimal use of available resources.

He called for “strict adherence to the highest standards of professionalism,” as part of efforts to strengthen institutional effectiveness.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolution to improve coordination and enhance readiness across all operational units.

According to the Directorate, it ended with “a renewed resolve to enhance strategic coordination, improve operational readiness, and deepen inter-agency collaboration in the fight against crime,” as the DCI continues to strengthen its capacity to uphold law and order across Kenya.