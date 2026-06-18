Gen Z 2024 protest victims’ parents issue notice for June 25 nationwide protests

Families of victims of the 2024 Gen Z protests, together with a section of opposition leaders, have formally moved to mobilise nationwide demonstrations on June 25, setting the stage for commemorative marches that they say will push for justice, accountability and acknowledgment of alleged state-linked violations during the unrest.

On Thursday, the families presented their notice at Jogoo House, where they demanded that authorities investigate, arrest and prosecute individuals they believe were responsible for deaths, injuries and alleged abuses recorded during the protests.

In a petition read on their behalf, the parents insisted on what they termed justice and accountability through criminal action against officers and commanders linked to killings, torture, enforced disappearances and other violations reported during the demonstrations.

They further pressed the government to issue a formal apology over the conduct of state agents during the protests.

"The Government of Kenya must issue a formal public apology for the killings and all other violations committed by state agents during the Gen Z protest," the petition stated.

The families also called for June 25 to be declared a national holiday and proposed the creation of a national monument in memory of those who lost their lives during the demonstrations.

At the same time, they urged structured engagement with victims and survivors on issues of compensation and wider reparations, including tracing of missing persons and restoring livelihoods affected by the events.

"Money cannot bring back lives, but it can help restore dignity and support livelihood," the petition read.

People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, who accompanied the families during the submission, said they were seeking support for coordinated commemorative processions across all 47 counties.

"As leaders, we are out here with them, pledging to be with them and urging the police to respect the Constitution and the rule of law," she said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said the petition reflected ongoing concerns over police brutality, abductions and alleged extrajudicial killings.

"I appeal to all Kenyans that let's stand in solidarity with the mothers, with the fathers, with the relatives," he said, adding that June 25 should be observed as a public holiday in memory of those killed and injured during the protests.

He also called for a public apology from the government before this year's anniversary and urged President William Ruto to clearly reject any "shoot-to-kill" approach to policing.

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana said financial compensation alone would not address the grievances raised by the victims' families.

"You cannot compensate people and then kill more people," he said, calling for an end to killings, abductions and other alleged abuses.

Kibwana also urged authorities to respect Article 37 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to assemble, demonstrate and picket peacefully.

The renewed push comes days after the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights released its reparations framework on Monday, setting out proposals for addressing victims of human rights violations linked to protests between 2017 and 2025.

The framework recommends financial compensation, memorialisation, public apologies and guarantees of non-repetition.

According to the commission, 1,937 claims have been received, with 1,101 victims already verified for compensation.