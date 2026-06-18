High-stakes showdown as Finance Bill, 2026 faces final vote in National Assembly

A final and tightly contested vote is unfolding in the National Assembly today, Thursday, June 18, 2026, as MPs decide the fate of the Finance Bill 2026 after days of intense debate and rising political tension.

The vote follows a stormy Wednesday sitting where the Bill passed its Second Reading by a narrow gap, leaving clear signs of deep division inside the House as lawmakers now face a decisive moment that could shape both economic policy and political alliances going forward.

The afternoon session brings to a head a 124-page tax proposal that has split the House into rival camps, with both sides now relying heavily on numbers, discipline, and last-minute persuasion to sway the outcome.

Opposition pushback

A broad Opposition front has come together to resist the Bill, bringing together political groups linked to Azimio la Umoja, Jubilee, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper faction, and the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The Opposition, working closely with civil society actors including the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek), argues that the proposals will increase pressure on ordinary households, especially low- and middle-income earners.

They are strongly opposing the removal of tax relief for workers earning below Sh30,000, saying it will reduce disposable income for vulnerable families. They also reject new taxes on second-hand clothes, popularly known as mitumba, warning that it will make basic goods less affordable.

Lawmakers on the minority side further object to proposals that would raise excise duty on mobile phones from 10% to 25%, alongside fresh levies on digital payments such as M-Pesa, PayPal, and bank card transactions through platforms like VISA.

They have also raised alarm over a provision they say would allow the Kenya Revenue Authority wider access to private financial data without clear approval from users, describing it as a risk to personal privacy.

Opposition leaders, including Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa, have also warned that the Bill could hurt local industries by making raw materials more expensive while leaving imported finished goods cheaper, a shift they say could lead to job losses and factory shutdowns.

They further accuse the government of pushing the Bill through Parliament too quickly, saying lawmakers were not given enough time to fully analyse its contents or reflect public views gathered during consultations.

Shifting numbers in Parliament

Although the National Assembly has 349 members, the voting pattern has become more fluid due to political realignments that blur party lines.

Many MPs remain in their parties due to legal requirements, but their actual voting positions have shifted, creating a split between official affiliation and practical alignment.

This reality became clear during Wednesday’s Second Reading, which now serves as a key indicator of how today’s final vote may go.

On the government side, about 204 MPs are aligned with the pro-Executive position. This group is largely anchored by UDA, supported by legislators from parts of Rift Valley, Mount Kenya, and several urban constituencies.

It also includes a section of ODM lawmakers working under the Broad-Based Government arrangement, alongside support from FORD-Kenya, ANC which has merged with UDA, independent MPs, and other allied formations.

The Opposition side has pulled together about 115 MPs into a coordinated bloc. This includes members linked to Wiper, DAP-K, Jubilee, and KANU.

It is also supported by the Linda Mwananchi grouping, made up of rebel ODM MPs led by Babu Owino and allies of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, as well as a faction of Mount Kenya leaders aligned with Gachagua who have been instructed to vote “No”.

Despite strong criticism and resistance from the Opposition, the Executive enters the vote with a clear advantage in numbers.

The Broad-Based Government arrangement, which brought a portion of ODM into cooperation with the ruling side, has strengthened the government’s grip in Parliament.

During Wednesday’s vote, about 30 MPs were absent or abstained, but the pro-government bloc still maintained a comfortable lead.

As MPs prepare for the final division, the Finance Bill vote has become more than a legislative exercise. It now reflects the shifting political balance in Parliament and sets the tone for emerging alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.