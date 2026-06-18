UAE sets 15 as minimum age for social media use under new child protection rules

The United Arab Emirates has introduced a new set of strict rules setting 15 years as the minimum age for social media use, becoming the first Arab country to enforce such a limit in a move aimed at strengthening child protection and reducing online risks facing minors.

Under the resolution approved on Thursday, children below 15 years will no longer be allowed to create, use or operate personal social media accounts. This means they will be barred from posting content, commenting, sharing material or joining public groups on any social media platform.

The government said the decision responds to rising concerns over children’s exposure to harmful online content, unsafe interactions, excessive screen time and the collection and use of personal data by digital platforms.

Teenagers aged 15 and 16 will still be allowed access, but under tighter controls. These include age-based content filtering, limits on interaction with strangers, screen-time regulation tools and mandatory parental supervision features designed to guide safe usage.

The rules apply to all social media platforms operating in the UAE and introduce new obligations for tech companies to confirm the real age of users before allowing access.

Authorities said platforms will be required to deploy stronger age-verification systems, including digital identity checks and artificial intelligence-based tools. Simple self-declared age confirmation will no longer be accepted as valid proof.

Companies will also be required to block accounts belonging to children under 15, prevent attempts to bypass verification systems and ensure that children’s personal data is not used for targeted advertising or behavioural tracking.

Social media firms have been given up to 12 months to fully comply with the new requirements as part of a phased implementation plan.

Officials said the framework is meant to balance access to digital platforms with stronger protection for young users, while aligning the country with global efforts to improve online child safety.

The move comes at a time when many governments are tightening rules on children’s use of social media due to concerns over mental health, online safety risks and growing screen dependence.

Countries including Australia and several in Europe have already introduced or proposed similar restrictions targeting minors’ access to digital platforms.

The UAE’s decision positions it as a regional leader in child online protection efforts, reflecting a broader global shift toward stricter regulation of social media use among children.

Authorities said the overall goal is to create a safer online environment for children while ensuring that social media companies take greater responsibility in protecting young users from harm.