Technology
Meta faces US trial over claims Facebook, Instagram harmed children
The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks, with Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify
The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks, with Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify
Several EU countries, including Denmark and Greece, have pushed for similar restrictions, prompting Brussels to consider a range of options, including age limits, restrictions on specific online features and tighter rules for platforms used by children.
Under a resolution approved on Thursday, children under the age of 15 will be prohibited from creating, using or operating personal social media accounts. The restrictions mean they will no longer be allowed to post content, comment on posts, share material or join public groups on social media platforms.