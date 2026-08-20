Kenya plans merger of three agencies in major intellectual property overhaul
The proposal is contained in the Kenya Intellectual Property Bill, 2026, which seeks to place the country’s intellectual property laws under one framework.
The proposal is contained in the Kenya Intellectual Property Bill, 2026, which seeks to place the country’s intellectual property laws under one framework.
According to the notice of appeal, the three institutions, listed as the 5th, 6th and 7th respondents in the case, have informed the Court of Appeal that they are dissatisfied with both the judgment and the decree issued by the High Court.
Several EU countries, including Denmark and Greece, have pushed for similar restrictions, prompting Brussels to consider a range of options, including age limits, restrictions on specific online features and tighter rules for platforms used by children.
The UN agency warns that AI governance is not evolving quickly enough to protect children, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to misinformation, exploitation and other online harms
Under a resolution approved on Thursday, children under the age of 15 will be prohibited from creating, using or operating personal social media accounts. The restrictions mean they will no longer be allowed to post content, comment on posts, share material or join public groups on social media platforms.
Wakili wa Watoto national chairperson Belinda Mwende says fear, stigma, weak reporting systems and online exploitation are leaving children vulnerable. She says the initiative offers safe, confidential spaces and supports children through the justice system.
The case now places the Supreme Court at the centre of a defining constitutional question on how far the State can go in regulating online content while protecting digital rights and freedom of expression.
Kenya’s data regulator has launched a suo moto probe into Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses over privacy, surveillance and AI training concerns, after complaints about covert recordings and sensitive footage processed in Nairobi.
According to the report, laws such as the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act (CMCA) have been turned into tools for silencing dissent.