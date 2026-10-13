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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

technology

ACA calls for innovators to build tech solutions against counterfeits in Kenya
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ACA calls for innovators to build tech solutions against counterfeits in Kenya

Speaking during the opening of the Open University of Kenya Innovation Week on Monday, Dr. Robi King'a said combating counterfeit trade requires close collaboration between government agencies, academia, innovators and the private sector to develop practical, technology-driven solutions that strengthen enforcement and protect genuine products

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Justice Wanjala: Digital courts must serve everyone
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Justice Wanjala: Digital courts must serve everyone

Judge Wanjala highlighted how e-filing, virtual hearings, online legal research, and digital record management have become essential tools in the modern justice system. Despite these advancements, he noted, technology must remain accessible, flexible, and designed with the users’ needs in mind.

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