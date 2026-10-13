Kindiki calls for technology and sustainability to reshape correctional services
Kithure Kindiki has called for the use of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, rehabilitation, and green initiatives to modernise Kenya’s correctional services.
Kithure Kindiki has called for the use of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, rehabilitation, and green initiatives to modernise Kenya’s correctional services.
Kagwe said the registration under the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information System (KIAMIS) will enable the Government to identify farmers and deliver agricultural support more directly while keeping track of those benefiting from its programmes.
In his UN General Assembly address, the President will champion an Africa-financing-Africa approach.
Org said the support infrastructure has played an important role in helping entrepreneurs move from ideas to viable businesses, offering lessons that Kenya can adapt to its own circumstances
According to the National Police Service, a search of the stall uncovered 38 assorted mobile phones, three laptops and one desktop computer.
The expo will be held on November 21, 2026, at The Edge Convention Centre in South C, with more than 500 participants expected to attend.
The INTERPOL African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026 shows Kenya registered more than 46,786 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks during the first half of 2025.
The DCI says the new system is part of its plan to improve criminal records management while making it easier for Kenyans to access services without the long waiting periods that have previously affected the issuance of the certificates.
Hanifa, who co-hosts Generation Report on Radio Generation, won the Social Issues and Active Citizenship category during the awards.
Speaking during the opening of the Open University of Kenya Innovation Week on Monday, Dr. Robi King'a said combating counterfeit trade requires close collaboration between government agencies, academia, innovators and the private sector to develop practical, technology-driven solutions that strengthen enforcement and protect genuine products
Under a resolution approved on Thursday, children under the age of 15 will be prohibited from creating, using or operating personal social media accounts. The restrictions mean they will no longer be allowed to post content, comment on posts, share material or join public groups on social media platforms.
Kindiki said Africa must urgently align itself with global technological shifts that have placed digital systems at the centre of economic and institutional progress.
Speaking on Friday at the Africa Green Industrialization Initiative (AGII) Forum in Nairobi, he highlighted the need for technology to address pressing challenges while boosting industrial growth.
Judge Wanjala highlighted how e-filing, virtual hearings, online legal research, and digital record management have become essential tools in the modern justice system. Despite these advancements, he noted, technology must remain accessible, flexible, and designed with the users’ needs in mind.
Acknowledging AI’s profound impact, Pope Leo said the technology influences millions daily and affects human thinking, learning, and relationships.
With over 75,000 organisations on board, the suite moves from isolated apps to unified collaboration, enhancing security, boosting contextual intelligence, and streamlining workflows across its integrated applications.
The SEP tax, introduced in December 2024 through the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, charges foreign firms three percent of their gross turnover from digital services in Kenya.