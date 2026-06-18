Africa CDC gains direct access to Pandemic Fund after landmark accreditation

Africa · Chrispho Owuor ·
Africa CDC gains direct access to Pandemic Fund after landmark accreditation
Africa CDC headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia PHOTO/Africa CDC
In Summary

The accreditation makes Africa CDC the first African Union institution and the first continental public health agency globally to receive Implementing Entity status. It is also only the second African institution, after the African Development Bank, to obtain the designation

The African continent’s public health system has reached a new milestone after Africa CDC secured approval to act as an Implementing Entity of the Pandemic Fund, giving it direct authority to access and manage funding meant for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response across Africa.

In an update on Thursday, Africa CDC said the decision was made by the Pandemic Fund Governing Board following a recommendation from its Accreditation Panel. The agency described the approval as a key step toward improving Africa’s health security and expanding African-led financing for public health programmes.

The accreditation places Africa CDC in a rare category of institutions allowed to directly handle Pandemic Fund resources. It also makes it the first African Union institution and the first continental public health body in the world to receive Implementing Entity status. In addition, it becomes only the second African institution, after the African Development Bank, to be granted this designation.

According to the agency, the new status will allow it to directly access, manage, and deploy funds to support health projects across member states.

“This accreditation places Africa CDC among a select group of institutions authorised to directly access, manage and deploy Pandemic Fund resources.”

The approval follows a detailed assessment of Africa CDC’s internal systems, including governance, financial controls, technical ability, accountability structures, and safeguards.

“The decision follows a rigorous assessment of Africa CDC’s governance framework, fiduciary systems, technical capabilities, accountability mechanisms, environmental and social safeguards, and institutional capacity to deliver impact at scale,” the agency highlighted.

Africa CDC linked the achievement to reforms introduced since 2023 under its Director General Dr Jean Kaseya, as part of the “New Deal for Africa CDC” transformation agenda. The reforms focused on improving governance, transparency, accountability, financial management, and operational systems.

The agency said the changes strengthened budgeting processes, internal controls, risk management, compliance systems, and oversight mechanisms, while also improving its ability to manage large-scale international funding.

The accreditation confirms that Africa CDC meets global standards required to manage pooled financing and oversee large health programmes. It is expected to improve how resources are delivered to support African Union member states in responding to disease outbreaks.

Dr Kaseya welcomed the development, calling it a key moment for the institution and the continent.

“This accreditation is a historic achievement for Africa CDC, our Member States and our collective vision of a stronger, more self-reliant Africa,” said Dr Kaseya.

“It is a strong vote of confidence in Africa CDC’s governance, fiduciary systems, technical excellence, and accountability. We now have a greater responsibility to demonstrate that African institutions can deliver transformative results for the people of Africa.”

Established in 2017 and later granted autonomous status by the African Union in 2022, Africa CDC is based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and operates through five regional coordinating centres across the continent.

The agency says the accreditation comes at a time when African countries continue to face recurring disease outbreaks, and it will help strengthen preparedness, prevention, and response systems across the region.

Tags

African Union Africa CDC governance and accountability pandemic preparedness health security Pandemic Fund Public health financing

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  6. 9
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  8. 11
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz